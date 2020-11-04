A 17-year-old is dead following an altercation in an apartment parking lot in Waldorf, and the suspect, or suspects, are at large, according to police.
Daniel McClellan-Givens of Waldorf was found suffering from a gunshot wound in an apartment off Amber Leaf Place after a shooting was reported to police shortly before 11 p.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 3, according to a release from the Charles County Sheriff’s Office.
He was declared dead at a hospital soon after.
A preliminary investigation determined McClellan-Givens had gone outside to a parking lot nearby, on Aldermans Place, to meet somebody, and was shot in an altercation.
McClellan-Givens ran back to the apartment for help and the suspect fled, according to the release.
Police were investigating the shooting as of Wednesday, and no arrests had been made.
Anyone with information about the case is asked to call Detective Weaver at 301-609-6571.
Those wishing to remain anonymous may contact Charles County Crime Solvers by calling 1-866-411-TIPS.
