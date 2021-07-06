A recent operation by the Charles County Sheriff's Office brought down a two-man drug ring and took nearly $250,00 in drugs off the streets.
Jose Feliciano, 32, of La Plata and Xavier Eugene Williams, 22, of Waldorf were arrested and charged with numerous crimes related to drug possession and intent to distribute.
The operation, which included officers from the Charles sheriff's office narcotics enforcement section, began in April. Authorities originally identified Feliciano leaving his home in the 11000 block of Homestead Place to Felice Inc., which operated out of office at 52 Industrial Park in Waldorf.
Investigators alleged the business was used as a front for drug operations.
It was during their surveillance that officers allegedly saw Williams going to a storage unit at the Affordable Mini Storage in Waldorf and retrieving packages, taking them back to Felice Inc. It was then that Williams was also made a suspect, charging documents said. A May 25 subpoena allegedly revealed the unit was rented to Williams.
A K-9 search on June 25 allegedly came back positive for the presence of drug odors.
Five days later, a search warrant on the unit was executed, allegedly netting 30 pounds of marijuana in suitcases and duffel bags. That same day, a traffic stop was executed on Feliciano. He was detained, and $30,000 was allegedly found in the vehicle.
Officers also raided Felice Inc., allegedly finding 106 grams of fentanyl and close to 19 pounds of marijuana, as well as packing and processing materials for narcotics.
Search warrants on Feliciano's home turned up another $39,000, a digital scale, firearms parts and a money counter, according to charging documents.
Police allegedly found in William's home at the 10000 block of Ashford Circle four firearms, a marijuana grow area with two plants, 6 grams of fentanyl and another 2.41 pounds of marijuana.
Williams is facing charges of possession with intent to distribute, possession with intent to distribute fentanyl/heroin, possession of controlled substance production equipment and weapons charges.
Feliciano was also charged with possession of controlled substance production equipment, possession with intent to distribute, and possession with intent to distribute fentanyl/heroin.
A grand total of 56 pounds of marijuana, with a street value of $224,000, and 113 grams of fentanyl, with a value of $33,900, was recovered in the operation, according to police.