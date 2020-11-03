One man was killed and three others were injured in a shooting at a hookah lounge and cigar shop in Waldorf last Friday night, and police have made no arrests yet.
Police responded to Smoking Room 301, which is a cigar bar and hookah lounge off Crain Highway, before 9 p.m. on Friday and located four victims of the shooting, one of which was in critical condition and died early Saturday morning, sheriff's office spokesperson Diane Richardson said on Saturday.
The man who was killed has been identified as Dontrell Lowell Watson, 34, of Upper Marlboro.
One of the remaining three victims is in critical condition and the other two are in serious condition.
The shooting occurred during an altercation between two groups of people, according to a sheriff's office press release.
The investigation is still ongoing, and police are attempting to establish if there was one or multiple shooters, Richardson said. No arrests have been made.
Those with information may contact Detective R. Johnson at 301-609-6453, or contact Crime Solvers anonymously at 1-866-411-TIPS.