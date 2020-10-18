A Norfolk, Va., man is awaiting extradition from Pennsylvania to be arrested on charges of killing his mother in Indian head on Thursday afternoon, according to police.
A release from the Charles County Sheriff's Office alleges Brandon Slade, 26, had been visiting his mother, Leonora Coates-Slade, 47, in Indian Head when "for reasons not known at this time," he assaulted her and fled the scene in a GMC Yukon.
Police responded to the Lookout Drive address and found Coates-Slade deceased at the scene with injuries to her head shortly after 2:30 p.m. on Thursday, the release alleges.
Officers in the Limerick, Pa., Police Department apprehended Slade without incident shortly before 8 p.m., the release says. He is now awaiting extradition to Maryland where he will be served with an arrest warrant, which Charles police spokesperson Janelle Love said charges him with first- and second-degree murder as well as first- and second-degree assault.