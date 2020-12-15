An 18-year-old is behind bars in connection with the shooting of J'Shaun Wallace, after a brief investigation by detectives, which found the two had met for a footwear transaction.
Keishon Thompson of Waldorf was arrested at a Bel Air motel on Thursday, Dec. 10, five days after the homicide where Wallace, 19, was found dead just a short walk away from the suspect's home listed in court records.
Thompson, who was ordered to be held without bail by a judge on Monday morning, was identified in charging papers filed on Dec. 8 after investigators searched Wallace's cell phone and found a conversation with what they say was Thompson's phone number, arranging "the sale of shoes."
The two teens had met the previous day, Wallace's mother told officers, but Thompson "did not have money to complete the transaction," and they agreed to meet the next day, the day of the homicide, charging papers say.
Text messages showed Wallace had arrived at the Business Park Drive address at 8 p.m. and waited for about ten minutes, and "contemplating leaving" if Thompson "did not get to the area soon," charging papers say.
Surveillance footage from the Open ARMMS clinic off Business Park Drive showed a suspect walking behind the business, adjacent to the woods, and meeting with Wallace, who handed the suspect a pair of shoe insoles shortly before the suspect drew a handgun from his waistband and shot him, the charging papers allege.
On footage after the shooting, police wrote in charging papers Thompson fled in the direction of Enterprise Place, where he lives, and Wallace "staggers to the corner of the building and falls to the ground and dies."
An autopsy found Wallace was struck by one bullet, charging papers say.
Charles County Sheriff's Office spokesperson Diane Richardson said Thompson was found in a motel in Bel Air on Thursday, Dec. 10, with the assistance of the Harford County Sheriff's Office and U.S. Marshals.
Thompson was charged in district court with first- and second-degree murder as well as first-degree assault, armed robbery and several firearms offenses.