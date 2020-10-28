An apparent homicide of a 33-year-old woman in Waldorf is under investigation following a report of a death inside an apartment building off Glenview Place early Sunday morning, along with a Tuesday death down the road off Mt. Clare Place.
Shortly before 3 a.m. on Sunday, Charles County Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to an apartment complex off Glenview Place in Waldorf after a death was reported, a release from the sheriff’s office said.
Officers located Latoya Hicks, 33, dead, with trauma to her body, according to the sheriff’s office. She was “a victim of an apparent homicide,” which “does not appear to be random,” according to police.
“Detectives are pursuing leads,” the release says.
Those with information on the incident are asked to call Detective John Riffle at 301-609-6501.
Soon after, on Tuesday afternoon, detectives were summoned to Mt. Clare Place in Waldorf, which is located nearby, to investigate a death of a 64-year-old male.
Herbert Andrei James was found deceased inside of the apartment, with trauma to his body, according to police.
The incident has been ruled as a homicide and is under investigation, police spokesperson Diane Richardson confirmed Wednesday, adding that foul play is suspected. The body had been transported to the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner in Baltimore on Tuesday night for further examination.
As of Wednesday, no evidence linked the two cases, Richardson said.
Those with information are asked to contact Detective Garner of the Charles sheriff’s office at 301-609-6531.
Twitter: @DanSoMdNews