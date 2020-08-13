A Waldorf teen was arrested Aug. 11 on allegations of armed carjacking, first-degree assault, use of a firearm in commission of a crime and other weapon and theft-related charges stemming from an incident that occurred May 18, according to a Charles County Sheriff's Office press release, and a separate second-degree rape allegation, according to court records.
Erion Vann Burton, 19, was arrested on a warrant charging him with the separate carjacking in rape cases, which were filed in May before he was indicted in June. Burton was not arrested until Tuesday, when police say they found him living in a relative's house.
Charging papers accuse Burton of sexually assaulting a woman in December of last year, who told investigators she had gone to Burton's home that morning to do his hair when he invited her upstairs and allegedly proceeded to rape her after she denied his request to have sex with her.
Burton told investigators he had consensual sex with the woman that morning, charging documents allege. He was indicted in June on three counts of second-degree rape and one count each of second-degree assault, false imprisonment and a fourth-degree sex offense, according to online court records.
Later, in May, charging papers allege Burton had met a man from the social media site "Tagged" to "hook up" with him, meeting at a location about 225 feet from Burton's house after the man drove from Washington, D.C.
When the man arrived, Burton allegedly entered his car, brandished a handgun and forced the man to exit his car. Burton then allegedly fled the area in the man's Mercedes.
The man was able to flag down a passerby and call police, then providing officers with a description of his car. Responding officers viewed the Mercedes in the area and initiated a traffic stop, but the driver of the vehicle drove away.
The vehicle was later found crashed on October Place in Waldorf, with a handgun on the driver's floor. Through the man's "Tagged" account, investigators were able to link photos to Burton's Instagram page which was allegedly used to contact the woman in the December rape case, charging papers say.
Burton was developed as a suspect and officers obtained an arrest warrant for him. He was indicted in June on charges including armed carjacking, carjacking, first-degree assault, theft, unlawful motor vehicle taking and two charges for attempting to elude police.
Charging papers also mention a separate incident earlier in May where a man had similarly been carjacked after meeting a man on "Tagged" for sex, but he could not remember the man's username.
On Aug. 11, detectives received information that Burton was hiding at a relative's house in Waldorf. Officers responded to the home and located Burton, along with another man who allegedly had an open warrant for violation of probation.
During the arrest, officers observed a handgun in plain view, according to a sheriff's office press release. Detectives obtained a search warrant for the residence and recovered two guns and marijuana.
Burton is being held without bond at the Charles County Detention Center. Det. Eric Weaver is investigating.