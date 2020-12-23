A 67-year-old driver from Mechanicsville is dead and another was hospitalized following a wrong-way crash on Route 5 in Waldorf early Friday morning.
The two-vehicle crash occurred around 6:20 a.m. on Dec. 18, according to a release from the Maryland State Police, which is investigating the incident that took the life of William Joseph Tucker, 67, of Mechanicsville.
A preliminary investigation found a silver Toyota Camry had been traveling south in the northbound lane of Route 5 at Pinefield Drive, and crashed head-on into a Ford F-150, which was being driven by Tucker, who was later declared dead at the scene, according to police.
The driver of the Camry, a male, was flown by U.S. Park Police to MedStar Washington Hospital Center for treatment.
No charges have been filed, and the crash is under investigation.
Earlier last week, three people were injured in a three-vehicle crash on Trinity Church Road in Allens Fresh on Wednesday, Dec. 16, when a vehicle on fire was put out by an off duty officer, according to police, who did not release the names of those involved.
A 22-year-old Charlotte Hall driver and a 36-year-old Mechanicsville driver were critically injured in the crash, according to a release from the sheriff’s office, as well as a 35-year-old man from Waldorf who had non-life threatening injuries.
The release says an investigation determined shortly before 10:30 a.m., a Mustang operated by the 22-year-old had attempted to pass a Chevrolet Silverado while traveling north in a no-passing zone, near the crest of the hill.
The Mustang swerved to avoid striking a Chrysler Pacifica, which was traveling south, but only hit the Silverado on the side, causing it to go into a spin, and then proceeding to strike the Pacifica head on.
The 22-year-old was trapped in the Mustang, which caught fire, the release says, but the fire was put out by nearby Cpl. Stephen Miller, a Charles officer who was off duty.
Those with information are asked to contact Cpl. T. Hemsley at 301-609-5903.
