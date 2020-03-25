A portion of Michael Road in Waldorf is closed

The Department of Public Works is notifying residents that the end of Michael Road (Waldorf) that intersects with Country Lane, is closed to replace a stormwater pipe. Construction is expected to be completed by Wednesday, April 1, contingent on weather and construction delays, according to a press release.
Residents wishing to access Michael Road from Country Lane will need to use either Nicholas Road or Debra Drive. All homes on Michael Drive will be accessible. Signs are posted notifying the public during replacement.
For more information, visit www.CharlesCountyMD.gov/road-closures, or call the Department of Public Works, Roads Division at 301-932-3450. Citizens with special needs may contact the Maryland Relay Service at 711, or Relay Service TDD: 800-735-2258.