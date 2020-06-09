AG urges FCC to help law enforcement expose illegal robocallers

Maryland Attorney General Brian E. Frosh (D), along with the State Attorneys General Robocall Working Group, recently encouraged the Federal Communications Commission to facilitate continued collaboration among state attorneys general and telecom companies to coordinate tracing back illegal robocalls to their source, according to a Maryland Attorney General's Office press release.
Under the Telephone Robocall Abuse Criminal Enforcement and Deterrence, or TRACED, Act, which became law in December 2019, the FCC will select a single registered association to manage the work to trace back illegal robocalls, according to the press release. Because a call can pass through the networks of many telecom companies before reaching its final destination, tracing that call — which is key to enforcing laws against illegal robocallers — requires collaboration among telecom companies and state attorneys general.
For the last few years, state attorneys general have encouraged the telecom industry to increase the number and speed of traceback investigations each month. Many telecom companies have joined this effort and are working to stop illegal robocallers, Frosh noted in the press release.
Traceback investigations are more urgent than ever because of coronavirus-related robocall scams, including scams related to coronavirus relief checks, pitches for coronavirus test kits, health plans offering coronavirus testing, work-from-home offers preying on job-seekers, and scams offering relief on utility bills, student loans, taxes or other debt.
“Scammers are using the COVID-19 crisis to defraud, intimidate, or frighten people into giving them money or personal information, often utilizing illegal robocalls to find new victims,” Frosh said in the release. “The FCC must step up its efforts to protect consumers. Bringing together the telecom industry and law enforcement can make a difference in tracing those responsible for these robocalls.”
In 2019, Frosh joined a bipartisan, public/private coalition of 51 attorneys general and 12 telephone companies to create a joint doctrine of eight principles — including cooperation with law enforcement in traceback investigations — to help protect phone users from illegal robocalls and make it easier for attorneys general to investigate and prosecute lawbreakers.
Attorneys general of all 50 states and the District of Columbia and Puerto Rico joined Frosh in a letter to the FCC.