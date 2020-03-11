Starting on Thursday, March 12, households will begin receiving postcard invitations via mail to take the 2020 Census. All households should receive an invitation by April 1. Charles County Government is encouraging residents to take the census survey once the invitation is received.
There are several ways to take the census, including online, by phone, by mail or a census worker may pay a home visit.
“We encourage you to take the survey as soon as possible online, by phone, or by mail so that our census workers can focus on the hard to count populations or populations that do not have access to these forms of communication,” a county spokesperson said in a press release. Census workers will visit households that from May to July if a response is not received.
By participating in the census, Charles County will receive appropriate funding for public services, such as schools, roads, health care and more, according to the press release. It also allows the state to get the appropriate representation in the House of Representatives.
To learn more about the census, privacy and how to respond to questions, visit 2020census.gov. Citizens with special needs may contact the Maryland Relay Service at 711, or Relay Service TDD: 800-735-2258.
Dept. of Health announces start of soil evaluations
The Charles County Department of Health Division of Environmental Health Services has announced the start of wet season soil evaluations. Wet season soil evaluations will commence this week as the result of the current groundwater levels. A five-foot treatment zone for conventional systems and a three-foot zone for mound systems will be utilized. If water tables recede below wet season levels, wet season perc testing will be suspended until further notice. Perc test applications presently on file will be contacted in the order in which received and scheduled accordingly.
A soil evaluation or perc test is a test to determine if the soils and groundwater conditions on a property are suitable for use as an on-site sewage disposal system. All properties not served by public water and sewer must have this test before beginning construction of any structure with plumbing. Residents who want a soil evaluation perc test should call the Division of Environmental Services at the Department of Health at 301-609-6751.
Mudd House looking for volunteers
Looking for an opportunity to step into history a few hours a month? The Dr. Samuel A. Mudd Museum is looking for volunteer tour guides, gift shop workers and admissions staff for the 2020 season. Training has already begun. For more information, contact Donna Peterson at 301-452-2158 or drmuddtours@gmail.com.
Mulch loading starts March 28
Saturday, March 28, will be the first Saturday residents can have mulch loaded at the Piney Church Road Mulch Facility for the season. Mulch loading will take place on Saturdays from 7:30 a.m. to noon at the Piney Church facility. Commercial entities are prohibited.
Locations and hours for self-load mulching include:
• Breeze Farm Recycling Center, at 15950 Cobb Island Road on Cobb Island; Monday, Wednesday and Saturday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
• Pisgah Recycling Center, at 6645 Mason Springs Road in La Plata; Monday through Saturday from 7:30 a.m. to 5 p.m.
• Piney Church Road Mulch Facility, at 5370 Piney Church Road; Monday through Saturday, from 7:30 a.m. to 4 p.m.
For more information, call the Department of Public Works, Environmental Resources Division, at 301-932-3599 or 301-870-2778.
County tourism grant funding available
The Charles County Department of Recreation, Parks, and Tourism fiscal 2021 tourism grant application is now available. Nonprofit, 501c3-compliant organizations may request funding up to $9,000 for eligible projects. Applications are due by Friday, March 27, at 4:30 p.m.
Desired project qualities include:
• Enhancing county tourism objectives through events, exhibits, education programs or recreational opportunities.
• Fostering or strengthening partnerships with other county organizations, attractions or initiatives that extend single-day events into collaborative, event weekends.
• Enhancing county, state and National Park Service trail and by-way experiences in Charles County through matching grant programs for interpretive signage.
For more information or a copy of the grant guidelines and application, e-mail your request to HerbertC@CharlesCountyMD.gov or call the Tourism Division at 301-396-5819. Citizens with special needs may contact the Maryland Relay Service at 711, or Relay Service TDD: 800-735-2258.
Sheriff’s office to host Crime Watch Kickoff
Charles County Sheriff Troy D. Berry (D) and members of the sheriff’s office Community Services Section are hosting the annual Crime Watch Kickoff event on Tuesday, March 24, at 7 p.m. at the American Legion in La Plata. The purpose of the event is to raise awareness about crime prevention and discuss strategies to keep communities safe. The guest speaker will be Michelle Lilly from the Charles County Department of Emergency Services. She will be speaking on emergency preparedness.
Later this year, neighborhoods will also be invited to participate in the National Night Out event in August followed by the Citizens Advisory Meeting in November.
For more information about the Crime Watch Kickoff event, contact Connie Gray, the CCSO Community Organizer, at 301-932-3080.
Recipes sought for ‘Wild Maryland’ cookbook
The Maryland Department of Natural Resources is putting out a call to all wildlife and cooking enthusiasts to submit their favorite recipes featuring Maryland species for possible inclusion in a cookbook.
Submissions must include a list of required ingredients, preparation instructions, and feature a species found in Maryland. Submissions of recipes for invasive species are strongly encouraged. The addition of family anecdotes and a few words about the history behind a recipe are welcome.
Email recipes to Recipes.DNR@maryland.gov for consideration. The deadline for recipe submissions is extended to March 31. A maximum of five recipes per person can be submitted for review.
Recipes will be reviewed by a panel of department experts and cooking enthusiasts, using the following criteria:
• Is the recipe complete? Does it include all of the information necessary to make the dish?
• Does the recipe feature a species found in Maryland?
• Is the recipe easy to follow?
• Are there duplicates of the same recipe?
Selected recipes will be featured in a new DNR cookbook, ”Wild Maryland.”
School system hosts Career Fair March 21
Charles County Public Schools is hosting its second Career Fair from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Saturday, March 21 at North Point High School, at 2500 Davis Road in Waldorf. The fair is sponsored by the CCPS Career and Technical Education department.
The event is free and open to the public, but targets high school students interested in exploring local career opportunities available to them after graduation. The fair will feature representatives from more than 30 local agencies, military branches, potential employers and businesses.
Fair attendees should bring a current resume and dress professional, as some representatives may conduct on-site interviews. Representatives from local colleges, including the College of Southern Maryland, also are set to participate. Fields of focus at the fair include the automotive industry, business, construction trades, cosmetology, criminal justice and the healthcare industry.
Students can learn about apprenticeship programs, trade associations and certification opportunities in various fields of study. Military recruiters will also be on site to talk with students about opportunities with the U.S. Armed Forces.
The goal of the fair is to provide CCPS students with an opportunity to learn about future career responsibilities, use interview skills, research job availability and explore trades.
CASA looking for volunteers
Court Appointed Special Advocates of Southern Maryland is seeking volunteers for children that have experienced abuse and neglect.
Every day, children across Charles, Calvert and St. Mary’s counties are removed from their homes because of abuse and neglect. As CASA continue to serve more of these children each year, the need for volunteers continues to grow. CASA volunteers work one-on-one with a child who has experienced abuse or neglect, advocating for their best interests. Essentially, volunteers “speak up” for these children in the court and child welfare systems, making sure they are safe and well-cared for, are getting the services they need, and are placed in a permanent, safe, nurturing home as quickly as possible.
“CASA volunteers don’t require any specific education. All they need is compassion, objectivity, and a commitment to children. We’ll train and supervise them to be effective voices in court,” Tonya Kennerly, program manager for CASA of Southern Maryland, said in a press release.
Anyone interested in becoming a CASA Volunteer should visit center-for-children.org/programs/court-appointed-special-advocate-casa/ for more information, or email casa@center-for-children.org, or call NaQuita Coates at 410-535-3047. The next volunteer training is scheduled to begin on April 21.
Information sessions are scheduled for: Waldorf West Library, March 24, 9:30 a.m. to 12 p.m.; Prince Frederick Library, March 16, noon to 3 p.m.; and Charlotte Hall Library, March 18, noon to 3 p.m.
Scholarships offered for Brent alumni descendants
The Margaret Brent High School Alumni Association is offering college scholarships to 2019 high school graduates entering college for the first time. An applicant must be a direct descendant of a 1931 to 1965 alumnus of Margaret Brent High School, before the school became a middle school.
Applicants will be judged on the qualities of character, citizenship, financial need and scholastic ability, and must rank in the upper half of their graduating class.
Applications will be made available in the guidance offices and career centers of local high schools. Submit applications to MBHS Alumni Assoc., c/o Sherry and Glenn Wood, 39092 Golden Beach Road, Mechanicsville, MD 20659. The deadline is March 31. Awards will be made following graduation with proof of college registration.
Waldorf West to host authors’ reception March 28
Charles County Public Libraries will host a local authors’ reception from 1 to 4 p.m. on March 28 at the Waldorf West Branch Library, at 10405 O’Donnell Place in Waldorf. The event will showcase the work of authors in the community. All submissions must be received by midnight on Feb. 8 to be considered for participation. Authors will be notified of selection by Feb. 22. To submit, visit docs.google.com/forms/d/e/1FAIpQLSdkGQmugM0gtklk9QFTOGh5CcS2q7LITDb8vzSVAgT1iq44ZA/viewform.
Job fair coming up
Charles County Public Library’s Waldorf West branch is hosting a Job Fair for Young Adults on April 1 from 3:30 to 6:30 p.m. for people 16 to 25 years old. The fair is good for anyone looking for a summer job or to practice their networking skills. Young adults should bring their resumes and meet representatives from local businesses to talk about job and internship opportunities. Remember to “dress to impress.”
Tri-County Council redesigned website
The Tri-County Council for Southern Maryland recently launched a redesign of its website, www.tccsmd.org. The new website is a comprehensive overview of all TCCSMD programs and divisions, providing users with a complete picture of the resources and opportunities available from the council, according to a council press release.
The new website includes sections devoted to workforce development, agriculture, transportation, regional planning and heritage. Users can find information about TCCSMD’s different divisions, including the Southern Maryland Agricultural Development Commission, the Southern Maryland Workforce Development Board and the Southern Maryland Heritage Area Consortium. Users can also view council meeting times and minutes, get updates on TCCSMD news and contact each division.
New website highlights region’s heritage, tourism
Getting excited about a new website may seem quaint nowadays, but for the folks at a regional tourism and preservation organization, it’s worth some buzz.
The staff and board of directors from the Southern Maryland Heritage Area last month announced the newly redesigned website for the organization — www.DestinationSouthernMaryland.com.
“We’re hoping to be a digital portal to Southern Maryland,” Lucille Walker, the group’s executive director, said this week.
The new website will act as a clearinghouse of resources to Southern Maryland residents and visitors, highlighting access to places in Calvert, Charles and St. Mary’s counties, as well as focusing on the unique stories of this area.
“We tell the stories of people, place, culture,” Walker said. Destination Southern Maryland is a reflection of the great potential for heritage tourism, encouraging people to visit, invest, and enjoy the region.
There is also an interactive map to help navigate a variety of resources, such as museums and historical sites, wineries, breweries, distilleries, byways, trails and parks. And there are lists of campsites, lodgings, water rentals and marinas.
Walker said she would encourage residents to start their dives into the new website by clicking on the “Discover” link, which showcases stories including Ancient Creatures, First Peoples, Birthplace of Religious Freedom, African American Experience, War Comes to Southern Maryland and others.
Soon, she said, they hope to add an events tab to the page that will highlight the region’s arts and music shows as well as major festivals and other happenings.
Partner organizations for this website include all three counties’ governments, the Maryland Heritage Area Authority, the Tri-County Council for Southern Maryland and the Rural Maryland Council, according to a release from Southern Maryland Heritage Area. Additional partnerships are listed throughout the site (such as the Southern Maryland Agricultural Development Commission in “Deep Roots in Land and Sea”).
The website and related social media pages are created in conjunction with the team of Alchemi Design and will be updated on a regular basis, according to the release. The group’s Facebook page will highlight the daily workings of the Southern Maryland Heritage Area as well as feature different sites and events in the region.
FAA seeks comments on flight path change
The Federal Aviation Administration is inviting comments until March 30 on a temporary air traffic procedure change at Ronald Reagan Washington National Airport called HOLTB. The HOLTB amended a waypoint by moving it 784 feet southwest in order to move north-flow departing aircraft away from protected airspace while keeping aircraft over the Potomac River, according to an FAA press release.
The FAA implemented the temporary change on January 30 to enhance national security by reducing the number of incursions from aircraft drifting into the prohibited area. Based on the initial results of the temporary procedure, the FAA is proposing to permanently implement the amended waypoint for all north-flow departures at DCA.
The FAA is also inviting comments from the public on environmental concerns that should be considered as part of its environmental review for the implementation of the amended waypoint.
Submit comments by March 30 using the submit comment form here: www.faa.gov/air_traffic/community_involvement/dca_p56/community_comments/. Additional information about the temporary and proposed change — including radar tracks and a noise screen — can be found at www.faa.gov/air_traffic/community_involvement/dca_p56/.
Resilient Maryland pilot underway
In effort to expedite Maryland’s clean energy future, the Maryland Energy Administration has launched the new Resilient Maryland pilot program that combines clean energy technology such as combined heat and power, energy storage, solar and similar technologies to enable essential services and organizations to resist power disruptions and outages, according to an MEA press release.
“Maryland’s clean energy future needs to move forward and Resilient Maryland encourages this progress by providing vital funding to kick-start customized projects,” Gov. Larry Hogan (R) said in the press release. “Our push for clean energy ensures a more environmentally sustainable, more resilient and more prosperous Maryland.”
Resilient Maryland encourages clean energy technologies such as advanced combined heat and power, microgrids, resiliency hubs and resilient facility power systems. Sample projects include local governments seeking to bolster essential services such as emergency shelters, fire and rescue or economic development; low and moderate-income communities establishing safe shelters; or hospitals and retirement communities requiring islanding capabilities to reduce loss of life during emergencies, according to the release. Any organization seeking affordable and clean energy that is highly reliable and resilient can benefit from this pilot program.
“Historically, Maryland has imported most of our energy from out of state coal-fired power plants,” MEA Director Mary Beth Tung said in the release. “The Resilient Maryland pilot offers a unique opportunity for innovation right here in Maryland across a variety of clean energy alternatives, reducing both financial risk and total project costs.”
Co-locating energy generation near customers will help businesses, governments and other organizations mitigate power outages and reduce greenhouse gas emissions.
Applications are due by May 1, 2020, go to energy.maryland.gov/business/Pages/ResilientMaryland.aspx.
State House dome is now livestreamed
The Maryland Department of General Services has a new feature on its website: a livestream video of the Maryland State House dome. The service shows the U.S. and Maryland flags flying in real time atop the dome, allowing anyone to check that days flag status.
“Maryland has the most historic state house in the country, and the ability to livestream video of its most prominent architecture, the dome, brings Maryland into the 21st century,” DGS Secretary Ellington Churchill Jr. said in a press release. “Through technology, we allow both Marylanders and visitors to see the dome and the status of U.S. and Maryland flags from anywhere in the world, whether in Westminster, Maryland, Westminster, California, or Westminster, England.”
General Services’ Capitol Police is responsible for raising and lowering the flags on the State House dome. Flags may be ordered at half-staff by either the president or the governor. In 2019, General Services lowered and raised the U.S. and/or Maryland flags on 14 separate occasions.
In 2018, the department improved the illumination of the State House dome. The LED lighting package provides greater and brighter light spread across the dome, with a fixture capacity of approximately 30,000 lumens. The improved system allows the dome to be seen from more vantages around the Annapolis area.
The State House dome was fashioned by shipwrights using rot-resistant cypress logs and no metal nails. Instead, it is held together by wooden pegs reinforced by iron straps forged by an Annapolis ironmonger, according to the DGS. The exterior was completed in 1788 and the interior was completed in 1797, making this iconic Maryland symbol over 232 years old. Maryland State Archives records note the lightning rod at the top of the dome was constructed and grounded to Benjamin Franklin’s specifications. The flag system is incorporated into the lightning rod with a system of ropes and pulleys.
The public may access the live-stream images of the State House dome and flags by going to dgs.maryland.gov/Pages/Flag_videojs.html.
State park reservations site getting upgrade
The Maryland Park Service upgraded its online reservation system with new features that will make it easier for customers and park staff to use, according to press release. The new version of the online reservation system was available to customers on Feb. 13.
The updates did not affect customers’ existing reservations, account information or history. The online reservation system on the Maryland Department of Natural Resources website is used by customers to reserve campsites, cabins, pavilions and other amenities at dozens of parks around the state.
The reservation site is now mobile-responsive, adjusting to any screen size and featuring a more modern look and feel. “This is a welcome leap forward in park reservation technology that will make the booking experience much easier and more intuitive for park visitors,” Maryland Park Service Superintendent Nita Settina said in the release.
Customers will be asked to change their password. All customers who have made a reservation within the past few years will receive an email with instructions on how to reset their password and access the system.
In 2019, Park Service customers made more than 100,000 reservations using the system, either online or by phone. Any customers with questions or concerns may contact Lora McCoy at 410-260-8156.
Leadership program holds orientation in Indian Head
Leadership Southern Maryland’s new Emerging Leaders Program, or LEAP, Class of 2020 held its first of six program sessions to kick off the pilot program in the tri-county region on Jan. 17.
The day opened at the Indian Head Pavilion with a discussion on the definition of a leader with Marine Col. (ret.) Joe Mortenson, LSM’16. During the majority of the day, participants worked with Leslie Fazio on their “Emergenetics” profiles, where they learned about everyone’s behavioral and thinking attributes and how to use this new understanding within a team framework.
This was followed by a panel discussion, facilitated by Theresa Kuhns, LSM’19, on leadership and current community issues with Charles County leaders, including Sheriff Troy D. Berry (D), Commissioners’ President Reuben B. Collins II (D), Economic Development Director Darréll Brown, Executive Director of Schools Marvin Jones and Naval Surface Warfare Center Indian Head Explosive Ordnance Disposal Technology Division’s Technical Director Ashley Johnson.
At the conclusion of the program day, the class adjourned to Ollie’s Bar & Grill to reflect on the events of the day and network with one another.
Deadlines loom for primary election
Important deadlines for the 2020 Presidential Primary Election are approaching. The deadline to register to vote, change party affiliation, update an address and request a polling place reassignment is 5 p.m. on Tuesday, April 7.
To vote in the upcoming presidential primary election, Maryland residents who are eligible to vote but are not yet registered — including 17-year-olds who will be 18 years old on or before the Nov. 3 General Election — should register by 5 p.m. on Tuesday, April 7. This is also the last day for registered voters to change their party affiliation.
Charles County residents with a Maryland driver’s license or MVA-issued ID may register to vote, change their address or change their party affiliation online at voterservices.elections.maryland.gov/OnlineVoterRegistration.
Voters and members of the military, their spouses and dependents who are overseas and who do not have a Maryland driver’s license or MVA-issued ID, may also register or change their address or party affiliation online using different identifying information.
Paper voter registration applications must be hand-delivered or mailed to the Charles County board of elections. A hand-delivered application must be received by the Charles County Board of Elections by 5 p.m. on April 7, and a mailed application must be postmarked by April 7. Voters who want to update their address can do so at their local early voting center during the early voting period from April 16 through April 23.
Voter registration applications are available throughout Maryland at the following locations: local boards of elections; Motor Vehicle Administration offices; State Department of Health offices; local Department of Social Services offices; Offices on Aging; Division of Rehabilitation Services; recruitment offices of the U.S. Armed Forces; public institutions of higher education; marriage license bureaus; post offices; public libraries; and the state board of elections.
You may also call 1-800-222-8683 to request an application by mail or download and print a voter registration application at: elections.maryland.gov/voter_registration/application.html.
Most of Maryland’s polling places are accessible to voters with disabilities. An elderly voter or a voter with a disability who is assigned to an inaccessible polling place may ask to be reassigned to an accessible polling place. This request must be submitted in writing by 5 p.m. on Tuesday, April 7. The request form is available online at elections.maryland.gov/pdf/Request_for_Accessible_Polling_Place.pdf.
Voters can also call 1-800-222-8683 to request a form by mail. On receipt of a timely request, the Charles County Board of Elections will review the request and determine whether there is an accessible polling place with the same ballot as the voter’s home precinct and notify the voter of the status of his or her request.
To verify voter registration status or to find out if an assigned polling place is accessible, voters may visit voterservices.elections.maryland.gov/VoterSearch.
The 2020 Presidential Primary Election will be held on Tuesday, April 28. Voters may vote by absentee ballot, visit their local early voting center during early voting, which takes place April 16 through April 23, or they can go to their polling place on election day.
Individuals who miss the April 7 deadline to register will have the opportunity to register to vote at an early voting center during early voting or at their polling place on election day. To register to vote on election day, individuals need to go to their assigned polling place where they live and bring a document that proves where they live. This can be an MVA-issued license, ID card, or change of address card, paycheck, bank statement, utility bill or other government document that includes the voter’s name and address.
Voters can find their polling place online at: voterservices.elections.maryland.gov/PollingPlaceSearch.For more information, voters may contact the Charles County Board of Elections at 301-934-8972 or the State Board of Elections at 1-800-222-VOTE (8683) or visit elections.maryland.gov.
Air Force Aid Society grant program now open
Air Force Aid Society’s General Henry “Hap” Arnold Education Grant application window is now open for the 2020-2021 academic year. Eligible recipients have until April 30 to submit applications.
The General Henry H. Arnold Education Grant program dates back to 1988. Since the program’s inception, 111,654 students have received more than $172 million in education assistance through grants ranging from $500 to $4,000 based on need. Eligible recipients include dependent children of Air Force members currently on active duty (including Title 10 reservists and Title 32 guard), in retired status or deceased. Spouses of active-duty members and surviving spouses of active or retired members are also eligible.
All applicants must be enrolled as full-time undergraduates at an accredited college or university during the 2020-2021 academic year and are required to maintain a minimum 2.0 GPA.
“Our Hap Arnold education grants are the centerpiece and gateway to all of our education programs at AFAS,” said the organization’s CEO and retired Air Force Lt. Gen. John D. Hopper Jr. “Applying for the grant program opens the door to our scholarship program and no-interest education loans.”
A select group of incoming college and university freshmen who complete the General Henry “Hap” Arnold Education Grant application with a 4.0 GPA will be notified to apply for the AFAS merit-based $5,000 achievement scholarships. A minimum of 10 scholarships is awarded annually. To date, AFAS has awarded 275 merit scholarships totaling over $1 million. Eligible students can also apply for up to $1,000 to help fund reimbursable out-of-pocket education expenses.
For more information on eligibility for all of these programs and to access the Hap Arnold Education Grant application, visit www.afas.org. The application submittal deadline is April 30. Students are encouraged to apply early.
DNR service center moved to Solomons
The previous Department of Natural Resources’ Southern Region Service Center moved from its previous Prince Frederick location to Solomons in the previous Solomon’s Island Visitor Center building at 14175 Solomons Island Road, near the Thomas Johnson bridge.
The service center is open Monday through Friday, 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. (excluding state holidays). The telephone number is 410-535-3382 or 1-866-688-3823, toll free in Maryland. The fax number is 410-535-4737. Payments for licenses and permits are accepted in cash, checks, Discover, Mastercard and Visa. The location is managed by Margie MacCubbin, who can be reached at Margie.maccubbin@maryland.gov.
Registration opens for leadership workshops
Maryland Leadership Workshops, a division of Leadership Maryland, announces that registration for its summer 2020 programs is now open for middle and high school students. The organization also announced that it will be returning to its former long-time home at Washington College in Chestertown this year.
Commemorating its 65th year in 2020, Maryland Leadership Workshops offers five peer-led, week-long residential programs that empower and inspire middle and high school students to succeed and be more engaged in their schools and communities:
Middle School Experience in Leadership (July 19-25): For students entering grades six through eight in fall 2020. Students begin to develop their individual leadership skills and learn how to identify and take advantage of opportunities for leadership in their schools and communities.
Bridge (July 19-25): For experienced student leaders entering grades seven through nine in fall 2020, who are ready for more intensive training and practice prior to entering Senior High Workshops.
Senior High Workshop (July 26-Aug. 1): For students entering grades nine through 12 in fall 2020. A fun, challenging, inspiring, and fulfilling week-long experience for teens that helps them develop leadership skills needed to succeed in diverse environments.
Advanced Leadership Seminar (July 12-18): For high school students who have attended Senior High Workshop or have completed an equivalent program/leadership experience. This program challenges students to re-examine themselves as individuals and leaders through innovative workshops crafted according to their unique needs, individual goal setting and a culminating project focused on real-world application of leadership skills.
Journey (July 12-18): For Howard County girls entering seventh through ninth grade in fall 2020. Support for this program has been provided by the Women’s Giving Circle, a fund of the Community Foundation of Howard County. At this unique program, each student identifies her own leadership skills, strengths, and weaknesses in a supportive and fun environment, which fosters increased self-esteem and confidence.
Each program offers a supportive and fun environment to foster increased independence, self-esteem and confidence for a diverse composition of students from around Maryland and the country. Program participants, known as delegates, develop concepts and skills during workshops, group projects, committee responsibilities and small group discussion sessions. Other activities include games, variety shows, dances, and opportunities for delegates to lead activities for their peers.
Registration for the summer 2020 programs is available online at www.mlw.org. Registration closes on May 15. A deposit of $25 is due upon registration, and monthly tuition payments will be accepted through June 2020. Scholarships are available. For more information, please contact Anita Durall Anderson at 301-444-8623 or anita@leadershipmd.org.
Charles County Arts Alliance accepting scholarship applications
Each year the Charles County Arts Alliance offers a $1,000 scholarship to one outstanding graduating senior from each of the seven public high schools in Charles County who plans to major in the performing, literary or visual arts at a four year college or university with the goal of a career in the arts.
Visit charlescountyarts.org/program/scholarships/ to download an application. Charles County Public Schools seniors may also see their college and career advisers for a copy of the application.
Complete applications must be submitted via U.S. Postal Mail to the CCAA Office, P.O. Box 697, White Plains, MD 20695, in sufficient time to be received (not postmarked) by noon on March 6. Applications may also be hand-delivered to the CCAA Office at 10250 La Plata Road in La Plata, between the hours of 9 a.m. and 2 p.m., Monday through Friday.
For more information, contact the CCAA office at 301-392-5900, or email info@charlescountyarts.org or ronbrown990@gmail.com.
The mission of the Charles County Arts Alliance is to stimulate, promote, encourage and provide recognition of the arts and the creative spirit in Charles County. For more information about the Arts Alliance, visit www.charlescountyarts.org.
DNR names 30 new forest wardens
The Maryland Department of Natural Resources graduated a class of 30 new forest wardens last fall, a special commission that authorizes employees to perform educational and enforcement activities, according to a DNR press release.
From Southern Maryland, Collin M. Sapp, a forest ranger in Charles County, and Ryan Galligan, a forest ranger in Calvert County, graduated from the program.
The warden training school was held at Wor-Wic Community College in Salisbury and attendees included current Maryland Forest Service employees ranging in years of service from four months to nine years. A graduation ceremony was held Oct. 3. The forest warden commission provides employees the authority to perform their job functions under Natural Resources Title 5 in program areas ranging from state forest management, wildfire prevention and suppression, urban and community forestry, and forest stewardship activities.
“Our forest wardens are usually the first point of contact for Maryland citizens regarding forest laws and regulations,” Maryland Forest Service Director Don VanHassent said in the press release. “The guidance they provide helps avoid violations and situations that could lead to enforcement actions.”
Since Maryland Forest Service was founded by the 1906 Forestry Conservation Act, forest wardens have been charged with education and enforcement of Maryland’s forest protection laws and regulations.
State nursery has trees to order for spring planting
Orders are being accepted for the spring 2020 planting season for shrubs and trees from the John S. Ayton State Tree Nursery, managed by the Maryland Department of Natural Resources.
Almost all the trees and shrubs available for sale are native, and many are also pollinator-friendly according to a nursery press release.
“Many of our customers are individual landowners who enjoy adding trees to their property for beauty and conservation purposes,” State Tree Nursery Manager Richard Garrett said in the release.
The nursery offers more than 50 conifer and deciduous species each year, from loblolly pine to river birch, to meet a variety of aesthetic preferences and conservation needs. These shrubs and trees are ideal for buffer plantings, soil protection, watershed protection, wildlife habitat and windbreak protection. A minimum order of 25 seedlings per species is required. Supplies are limited.
Prepare for the next emergency
The American Red Cross prepares all year for disasters and urges everyone to “Be Red Cross Ready,” too.
“Disasters can happen anywhere, at any time, even in your home,” Scott R. Salemme, Greater Chesapeake Region American Red Cross CEO, said in a press release. “During National Preparedness Month, we ask you to take three action steps — get an emergency kit, make an emergency plan and be informed — so you and your loved ones can react quickly if an emergency occurs.”
The Red Cross urges everyone to take three important action steps to get prepared:
• Build a kit: Build an easy-to-carry emergency preparedness kit that you can use at home or take with you if you must evacuate. Include items such as water, non-perishable food, a flashlight and extra batteries, a battery-powered radio, first aid kit and medications.
• Make a plan: Talk with members of your household about what to do during emergencies. Plan what to do in case everyone is separated and choose two places to meet — one near your home in case of a sudden emergency such as a fire, and another outside your neighborhood, in case you cannot return home or are asked to evacuate.
• Be informed: Know what kinds of emergency situations may occur where you live, where you work, and where you go to school. Get trained in First Aid and CPR/AED so you’ll know what to do in an emergency if help is delayed. Don’t forget your pets, plan for them, too.
La Plata physical therapists receive board certification
University of Maryland Charles Regional Rehabilitation in La Plata has announced that two of their team members, physical therapists Amol Bakre and Lourdes Potestades, have received orthopaedic specialist certification.
According to UM Charles Regional Rebilitation’s blog, only 10% of physical therapists have achieved this designation, and are usually identified by the title “OCS” following their name.
“While any physical therapist can specialize in orthopaedics, becoming a board-certified specialist requires a rigorous certification process that spans over a decade of a therapist’s career.”
Requirements include completing 2,000 hours of physical therapy over 10 years, passing a 200-question certification test and committing to continuing education and ongoing professional development. Those with Orthopaedic Specialist Certification must recertify every 10 years.
So. Md. American Red Cross elects new board members
The Southern Maryland Chapter of the American Red Cross announced that Richard Tait of Arnold will serve as chairman of the chapter’s board of directors for a one-year term that began earlier this year. Tait and other board members were elected in proceedings at Anne Arundel Community College recently.
Tait is COO of Kaizen Approach Inc., a cybersecurity consulting firm, a University of Maryland University College graduate and a U.S. Navy veteran.
“I am truly honored to be elected the American Red Cross Board Chair of Southern Maryland,” Tait said. “I look forward to leading a dedicated team of volunteers in writing a new chapter for the Red Cross of Southern Maryland. Our long-term goal is to become a top performing chapter and be recognized as a diverse and inclusive board of choice for volunteers, donors, and employees, while offering the highest level of compassionate service to our clients.”
The highly visible role works cooperatively with the Southern Maryland Chapter’s executive director to ensure the American Red Cross’ goals and mission are achieved. The population served by the chapter ranges between 500,000 and one million that reside in Anne Arundel, Calvert, Charles and St. Mary’s counties.
The following were also elected as new members of the board of directors to serve a three-year term:
• Mary-Ann Burkhart, chief, Anne Arundel County State’s Attorney’s Office.
• Joshua Burnett, business owner.
• Ignacio Goya, pastor and director of Chesapeake Conference of the Seventh Day Adventist Church.
• Whitney Harmel, director of Strategic Partnerships at the Maryland Chamber of Commerce
• Jeremy Tucker, emergency room physician.
The board of directors is composed of representatives from many different community sectors. The group develops the vision for the chapter and determines the policies that guide decisions. The board also ensures that the local Red Cross unit is an effective steward of our donors’ contributions. Board members are selected based on their individual expertise as well as their commitment to the American Red Cross humanitarian mission.
USDA helps ag businesses lower energy costs
Acting assistant to the Secretary for Rural Development Joel Baxley is encouraging farmers, rural small businesses and agricultural producers to apply for financing in a key U.S. Department of Agriculture program that provides loan guarantees to help rural small businesses lower their energy costs, according to a USDA news release.
USDA accepts applications for REAP funding year-round. Potential applicants should contact their state USDA Rural Development office for additional information.
REAP funding can be used for renewable energy systems such as anaerobic digesters, biomass, geothermal, hydropower, wind and solar. It also can be used to make energy efficiency improvements to heating, ventilation and cooling systems; insulation; and lighting and refrigeration. Below are some examples of USDA’s REAP investments.
Edgehill Farms, an ag tourism center in Oakland, Ky., received a $34,596 loan guarantee to install a 34.8-kilowatt photovoltaic array system on the roof of its ham processing facility. The system will generate approximately 45,000 kilowatt hours annually that will be sold directly to the local utility, earning $4,448 for the firm annually.
In Magnolia, N.C., Optima KV received a $6.5 million loan guarantee for an anaerobic digester that will help hog producers dispose of waste by converting it to energy. The project aggregates multiple biogas streams at a refinery. The resulting natural gas is then transported via pipeline to a power plant to generate electricity. The digester produces additional revenue for hog producers and a cleaner environment.
In April 2017, the Interagency Task Force on Agriculture and Rural Prosperity was established to identify legislative, regulatory and policy changes that could promote agriculture and prosperity in rural communities. In January 2018, the task force’s findings included 31 recommendations to align the federal government with state, local and tribal governments to take advantage of opportunities that exist in rural America. Supporting the rural workforce was a cornerstone recommendation of the task force.
USDA Rural Development provides loans and grants to help expand economic opportunities and create jobs in rural areas. For more information, visit www.rd.usda.gov.
Md. School for the Blind appoints new principal
The Maryland School for the Blind recently appointed Nicholas Pagani as its new principal of the General Academic Program, according to a press release from the school.
Pagani has been on the staff at the school for six years as a teacher of the visually impaired before being promoted to an assistant principal in 2015. He received a bachelor of science in special education from Northern University in Illinois in 2005 and a master’s degree in educational leadership and administration from Capella University in Minnesota in 2014.
In addition to holding teaching and administrative positions at MSB, Pagani has taught students who are blind or visually impaired, including those with multiple disabilities at the Colorado School for the Deaf and Blind and the Philip Rock Center and School and the Chicago Lighthouse for the Blind in Illinois. He and his family currently reside in Parkville.
The Maryland School for the Blind is a private, statewide resource center providing outreach, education and residential programs to children and youth from infancy to age 21 who are blind or visually impaired, including those with multiple disabilities. Annually, the school serves 65% of the 2,000 students identified in Maryland who are blind or visually impaired from all 24 Maryland jurisdictions through its on-campus and outreach programs.
For more information, contact Dotty Raynor at 410-319-5722, dottyr@mdschblind.org, or visit www.marylandschoolfortheblind.org.