Preservation Awards Open
The Charles County Historic Preservation Commission is seeking nominations for its Historic Preservation Awards program. Eligible projects must have taken place between Jan. 1 2020 and July 1 2022. Nominations for Preservation Service or Preservation Projects are due by Aug 1. 2022.
For more information, contact Ms. Kathleen Seay at 301-645-0684 or seayk@CharlesCountyMD.gov.
County hosting rain barrel workshop
Charles County department of public works is hosting rain barrel and composting workshops in partnership with the Nanjemoy Creek Environmental Educational Center and the University of Maryland Extension on July 30. The event will be held in the Public Facilities building parking lot on 10430 Audie Lane in La Plata.
Workshops are run at 9 a.m. and 10:30 a.m. Residents are encouraged to register at www.CharlesCountyMD.gov/Outreach. Residents must register before Wednesday, July 27.
Veterans’ group offers claims help at various locations
Disabled American Veterans Chapter 36 is offering free assistance for claims support on the following days at the following times and locations:
• 9:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Wednesdays at the Waldorf Jaycees Community Center, 3090 Crain Highway in Waldorf. Appointments required. Call 301-335-4105;
• 9:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Thursdays at the Waldorf Jaycees Community Center, 3090 Crain Highway in Waldorf. Appointments required. Call 301-542-7243;
• 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Tuesdays at Maryland Veteran’s Museum at Patriot’s Park, 11000 Crain Highway in Newburg. Appointments required. Call 202-531-0271; and
• 9:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday through Thursday at Airman Memorial Building, 5211 Auth Road in Camp Springs. Appointments required. Call 301-899-3500, ext. 226.
Charles seeks election judges
The Charles County Board of Elections is seeking applicants who are willing to serve as election judges for the 2022 election. Election judges are paid positions, and they are responsible for administering voting procedures in their precinct and ensuring a fair and accessible election for all eligible voters.
To be an election judge, one must be: a U.S. citizen, 16 years old or older, a registered voter in Maryland, physically and mentally able to work at least a 15-hour day, willing to work outside your home precinct, able to sit and/or stand for an extended period, and can speak, read and write English. Training is provided.
If interested, visit www.CharlesCountyMD.gov/government/board-of-elections or email Sharonda.munson@maryland.gov or call 301-396-8873.
Board vacancies announced
The Charles County Ethics Commission is looking for one member of the American Bar Association for a four-year term.
The board maintains forms generated by the code of ethics, provides advisory opinions to persons subject to the code, and investigate, process and make determinations on complaints filed alleging violations of the code.
Members currently meet monthly at 7 p.m. at the county government building.
Also, the Charles County Board of License Commissioners, otherwise known as the liquor board, is looking for one representative from District 1 and one representative from District 4 to help review and approve the issuance and renewal of liquor licenses in the county.
Members also adjudicate violations and issue penalties to violators.
The board meets on the second Thursday of each month at 10 a.m. Members serve four-year terms.
For more information, visit the website charlescountymd.gov/government/vacancies-2.