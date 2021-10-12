Indian Head to host walkup vaccine clinics
Charles County Department of Health is hosting walkup COVID-19 testing and vaccination clinics on Monday, Oct. 18, and Monday, Oct. 25, from 9:30 a.m. to noon at the Indian Head Village Green Pavilion. Vaccinations will be given to all those ages 18 years old and up. Preregistration is optional, and available at the Charles County Health Department website. For more, call the health department at 301-609-6717
Arts group requests proposals
The Arts Workgroup of Keep La Plata Beautiful is requesting proposals from artists for a project promoting La Plata as First Bird City Maryland. The project celebrates recognition of the city's efforts to implement sound bird-conservation practices by enhancing the environment for birds and educating the public about interactions between birds and people.
Artists will have the opportunity for their work to be placed in three zones around downtown La Plata. Any artist or group of artists ages 18 or older are eligible to apply, and budgets for any submission may not exceed $10,000.
Application submissions are due by Nov. 9 and cam be sent to klpb@townoflaplata.org. For more information and to download the full proposal document, visit townoflaplata.org/rfp-art-birdcity.
Public can weigh in on legislative proposals at meeting
A public meeting on the Charles County commissioners’ fiscal 2022 legislative proposals will be held on Monday, Oct. 18, at 6 p.m., with Commissioner President Reuben B. Collins II (D). Join virtually at www.facebook.com/CharlesCounty. Submit questions and concerns in advance at the county website. The meeting, which did have an in-person option, has now been shifted to a fully virtual affair.
To view meeting agendas or to learn more about future meeting dates, visit www.CharlesCountyMD.gov/government/charles-county-commissioners/community-meetings.
For more information, contact the Citizen Response Office at CitizenResponse@CharlesCountyMD.gov or call 301-645-0550. Citizens with special needs may contact the Maryland Relay Service at 711, or Relay Service TDD: 866-269-9006.
Public school system announces vaccine clinics
Charles public school system has announced three vaccination clinics for required vaccinations. Vaccines for Tetanus, Diphtheria, Pertussis (Tdap) and meningitis (MCV). Vaccination clinics are run by the Department of Health and will be held on Oct. 20 from 8:30 a.m. to 4:20 p.m. at the Charles County Department of Health, register at www.marylandvax.org/appointment/en/reg/8012806369/; and on Oct. 29 from 9 a.m. to 4:50 p.m. at the Charles County Department of Health, register at www.marylandvax.org/appointment/en/reg/3951660702/.
Charles school system maintains a full list of required vaccinations and other information at www.ccboe.com.
Charles County to "Open Doors" at meeting
Charles County Economic Development Department will host its 2021 fall meeting on Tuesday, Nov. 2, at the College of Southern Maryland Velocity Center at 4465 Indian Head Highway, Indian Head from 8:30 a.m. to noon.
The theme of the program is "Opening Doors," which intends to widen opportunities for diverse entrepreneurship within Charles County on a more inclusive scale.
Economist Anirban Basu, chairman and CEO of Sage Policy Group Inc., will be the event's keynote speaker. Tickets are available at www.MeetCharlesCounty.com/fallmeeting2021.