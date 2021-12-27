Maryland Day contest open to fourth graders
Charles County Public School fourth graders have an opportunity to represent the district during the St. Mary's City Maryland Day Celebration on March 26. Students are asked to write a 150-350 word essay on Why Charles County is a great place to live.
Submissions should be turned into the student's teacher before Feb. 1. For more information, parents should contact Allen Hopkins, social studies resource teacher, at ghopkins@ccboe.com.
County offers Christmas tree recycling
The Charles County Department of Public Works Environmental Resources Division is hosting free Christmas tree drop-off locations from Dec. 26 through Jan 9. Trees must be free of any ornaments, tinsel, lighting and plastic bags.
Residents can drop off trees at 24-hour drop-off sites such as Ruth B. Swann Memorial Park, Calvary Gospel Church in Waldorf, and the Charles County Courthouse in La Plata.
Trees can also be dropped off at area recycling centers during business hours. For more information on where to take a tree, call the public works department, resources division, at 301-932-3599 or 301-870-2778.
Winter edition recreation guide available now
The Charles County Department of Recreation, Parks and Tourism winter edition of the GUIDE is now available. The guide contains information on parks, community events, sports leagues and other events within the county for everyone from toddlers to seniors.
To find out more information on programs, residents can visit the Charles County Parks and Recreation Facebook page or visit www.CharlesCountyParks.com.
Residents can also call 301-932-3470.
County board vacancies announced
Charles County Ethics Commission is looking for one citizen member and one member of the Bar Association.
The board devises, receives and maintains all forms generated by county ethics codes, publishes advisory opinions, reviews ethics complaints and other related matters. The board meets monthly at 7 p.m. in the county government building. All members serve four-year terms.
Also, the Charles County Board of License Commissioners, otherwise known as the liquor board, is looking for one representative from District 1 to help review and approve the issuance and renewal of liquor licenses in the county.
Members also adjudicate violations and issue penalties to violators. The board meets on the second Thursday of each month at 10 a.m. Members serve four-year terms.
Finally, Charles County is looking for a citizen member for the Planning Commission. Members are involved in drafting and implementing comprehensive plans in the county, make recommendations on rezoning requests and approve subdivisions in the county.
Meetings are held twice a month on Mondays at 6 p.m., and members serve four-year terms.
For more information about these and other board openings, visit charlescountymd.gov/government/vacancies-2.