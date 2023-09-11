Charles County Public Schools is accepting applications for the Maryland General Assembly Page Program. Three Charles public schools’ seniors and one alternate will be chosen to represent the school system during the 2024 Maryland General Assembly session.
Students must complete an application and an essay explaining their interest in the program by 3 p.m. on Wednesday, Oct. 4. Forms can be obtained from the county coordinator who can be reached by email at llove@ccboe.com or by phone at 301-934-7389. For more information, visit ccboe.com.
Volunteers needed for senior program
The Charles County Department of Aging and Human Services is asking for volunteers for their “Adopt-a-Senior” program.
Volunteers would be tasked with preparing and delivering holiday food baskets to seniors determined to be financially in need and without support during the winter holiday season.
Individuals interesting in participating should contact the aging and human services division by Friday, Oct. 27, by phone at 301-934-6737 or by email at hammonju@charlescountymd.gov.
Get rid of scrap tires
The Charles County Environmental Resources Division is holding a free scrap tire drop off day event on Saturdays, Sept. 23 and 30, from 7:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. at the Charles County Landfill at 12305 Billingsley Road in Waldorf. Participants may recycle up to 10 scrap tires. Track tires are excluded from either drop off day as are commercial vehicles and businesses.
The Newburg Volunteer Rescue Squad and Fire Department will host the Christopher J. Wright Memorial Car Show on Sunday, Sept. 24, at 9 a.m. at 12245 Rock Point Road in Newburg. The show will include door prizes, a 50/50 raffle, musical acts and more. Entry Fee for participants is $25. For more information, call Ronnie Wright at 240-320-3384.
Recovery Carnival scheduled
The Jude House is hosting its inaugural Recovery Carnival at 9400 Irving Road in Bel Alton from 2 to 8 p.m. on Sept. 9. The event will feature guest speakers, employer and resource vendors, alumni highlights and more.
The Jude House will also hold a Lantern Memoriam to commemorate lives lost to the disease and lifestyle of addiction. Admission is free.
The Department of Public Works is partnering with the Nanjemoy Creek Environmental Education Center and the University of Maryland Extension to host a rain barrel and compost workshop event on Saturday, Oct 21 at the Waldorf Senior & Recreation Center on 90 Post Office Road in Waldorf.