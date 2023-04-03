Council seeks comment on workforce innovation plan

The Tri-County Council for Southern Maryland is soliciting comments for the revised Workforce Innovation and Opportunity Act Local Integrated Plan. Comments must be in no later than May 1. For more information, visit https://tccsmd.org/ or call the agency at 301-274-1922. The plan is available for viewing at https://tccsmd-my.sharepoint.com/:w:/g/personal/afabricante_tccsmd_org/EW0oPmLIp6NMul7AvIh_kvgB7nPdANc-MzsF48T9YW0zQg?rtime=BtTpsGUw20g/.


DARRYL KINSEY JR.