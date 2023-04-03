Council seeks comment on workforce innovation plan
The Tri-County Council for Southern Maryland is soliciting comments for the revised Workforce Innovation and Opportunity Act Local Integrated Plan. Comments must be in no later than May 1. For more information, visit https://tccsmd.org/ or call the agency at 301-274-1922. The plan is available for viewing at https://tccsmd-my.sharepoint.com/:w:/g/personal/afabricante_tccsmd_org/EW0oPmLIp6NMul7AvIh_kvgB7nPdANc-MzsF48T9YW0zQg?rtime=BtTpsGUw20g/.
Charter board nominees sought
Charles County commissioners are seeking applicants for a newly established charter board to draft a proposed document for county governance that will be voted on by residents next year. The county is seeking two citizens from each district and one at-large member to be apart of the board that will meet at least once a month starting in June.
Anyone who like to apply is asked to fill out an application by April 18 at www.CharlesCountyMD.gov/government/boards-commissions-1009. For more information, contact Christina Elkins at 240-776-6709 or ElkinsC@CharlesCountyMD.gov.
Carson scholars named
Charles County Public Schools announced local recipients of Carson Scholars awards in a press release on March 27.
Garcelle Hinson, a fifth grader at Malcom Elementary School, Sydney Pennycooke, fifth grader at Mary H. Matula Elementary School, and Troy Petterson, fifth grader at Walter J. Mitchell Elementary School, were awarded $1,000 college scholarships as recognition for high academic achievement, humanitarian qualities and community service. Scholarships are eligible for annual renewal as along as students maintain community commitment and academic standards.
The school system also announced nine students as 2023 Recognized Scholars for earning the award in multiple years.
This year’s recognized scholars are Noah Cusack (Maurice J. McDonough High School), Brady Freundel (Henry E. Lackey High School), Kiley Grollman (Piccowaxen Middle School), Jayden Hill (Milton M. Somers Middle School), Jolie Lombardi (La Plata High School), Keirstin Perez (North Point High School), Aaliyah Underwood (North Point High High School), Nya Whitney (Maurice J. McDonough High School) and Benjamin Williamson (North Point High School).
BioBlitz scheduled at Mallows Bay
Mallows Bay-Potomac River National Marine Sanctuary will host a “BioBlitz” event on April 29 from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Mallows Bay Park, 1440 Wilson Landing Road in Nanjemoy. This free event invites residents to observe wild plants, fungi and animals that make up the environment. Participants will also be challenged to make as many species observations as possible to help scientists collect data on biodiversity in Mallows Bay.
For more information or to sign up, visit sanctuaries.noaa.gov/mallows-potomac.
Sheriff’s office holding parenting class
The Charles County Sheriff’s Office’s Teen Program is hosting an Active Parenting Class on Saturday, April 22, from 9:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. at the sheriff’s office headquarters at 6915 Crain Highway in La Plata.
LaShonda Scott and Kim Birnbaum, parent educators at The Parents’ Place of Maryland, will lead the class aimed at helping parents strengthen parenting skills and build better relationships between parents and children.
To register for the event, contact Sarah Vaughan, teen court coordinator, at 301-609-3916 or vaughans@ccso.us.
Parents can complete a special education parent involvement survey
Parents and guardians of children who receive special education services in Maryland recently received a copy of the Maryland Special Education Parent Involvement Survey in the mail from the Maryland State Department of Education.
By completing the survey, parents and guardians can share how their children’s school can better partner with them.
The feedback helps guide efforts to improve special education and related services in school systems around Maryland, including Charles County Public Schools. The hard copy of the survey should be returned in the postage-paid envelope by May 19. The survey can also be completed online at www.mdparentsurvey.com.
Questions can be directed to Kenneth Hudock with MSDE at 410-767-7770 or Kenneth.Hudock@maryland.gov.
County accepting land preservation applications
The Department of Planning and Growth Management is accepting applications from Charles County landowners to participate in Maryland’s Agricultural Land Preservation Program and Rural Legacy Program. Completed applications must be filed with the department by 4:30 p.m. on Friday, May 12.
The Maryland Agricultural Land Preservation Foundation and the Rural Legacy Program are designed to preserve farm and forest lands and other valuable natural resources by purchasing conservation easements from willing landowners.
To learn more about these programs, visit www.CharlesCountyMD.gov/agriculture-and-land-preservation.
Interested applicants can contact Kathleen Seay at 301-645-0684 or e-mail SeayK@CharlesCountyMD.gov to obtain an application and receive assistance with completing the application.