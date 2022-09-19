Title I meeting scheduled
Charles County Public Schools is hosting a collaboration meeting between Title I specialists and childcare providers on Oct. 12 from 6:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. at the Jesse L. Starkey Administration Building in La Plata.
Childcare providers that work with children in Title I school zones are invited to attend. The meeting will discuss Maryland EXCELS support, learning resource for providers and parent and training workshops.
To register, visit ccboe.com and contact the Charles County Public Schools Title I office at 301-392-5520 for more information.
Route 228 improvement work underway
The Maryland State Highway Administration announced the start of a $1.5 million safety and access improvement program at the intersection of Maryland Route 228 (Berry Road) and Western Parkway in Charles County.
Crews will work nightly from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m. Sunday nights through Friday mornings, and 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Mondays through Fridays as needed.
Work will include adding an additional turn lane on eastbound Route 228, sidewalk construction and other improvements.
Residents who have questions about the project can contact the Maryland Department of Transportation State Highway Administration District 5 office at 410-841-1000 or 1-800-331-5603.
Veterans can take a coffee break
VConnections will hold free weekly virtual coffee breaks 9 to 11 a.m. Mondays and Wednesdays. Veterans and their family members are invited. Veteran camaraderie, resource, community awareness and legislative updates and more.
Go to https://us02web.zoom.us/j/83577178505?pwd=aTd5MzB6bGtHQmVYWkxwWmVCbE50UT09. The Meeting ID is 835 7717 8505 and the password is 257317 or to join by cellphone, call 301-715-8592. For personal appointments, email info@vconnections.org.
