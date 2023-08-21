Commissioner Vice President Ralph E. Patterson II (D) will host a public meeting on Monday Aug. 28, at 7:30 p.m. at Gleneagles Community Center on 4900 Kirkcaldy Court in Waldorf. The topic is “What is charter government? Is it right for Charles County?”
Newburg firefighters to host car show
The Newburg Volunteer Rescue Squad and Fire Department will host the Christopher J. Wright Memorial Car Show on Sunday, Sept. 24, at 9 a.m. at 12245 Rock Point Road in Newburg. The show will include door prizes, a 50/50 raffle, musical acts and more. Entry Fee for participants is $25. For more information, call Ronnie Wright at 240-320-3384.
Fall recreation guide available
The Charles County Department of Recreation, Parks and Tourism fall edition of “The Guide” is available now at www.CharlesCountyParks.com. The resource guide contains information on park locations, community events, sports leagues, after school programs and more.
The Charles County Environmental Resources Division is encouraging residents to sign up for the Adopt-A-Spot Program.
Adopt-A-Spot is a litter awareness campaign designed to get residents involved in the removal of litter and debris from public spaces like parks, trails and playgrounds. Residents, volunteer groups and businesses can participate at no cost and receive a sign recognition at their spot for cleaning at least three times a calendar year. Cleaning supplies and safety vests are also provided free of charge.
The Jude House is hosting its inaugural Recovery Carnival at 9400 Irving Road in Bel Alton from 2 to 8 p.m. on Sept. 9. The event will feature guest speakers, employer and resource vendors, alumni highlights and more.
The Jude House will also hold a Lantern Memoriam to commemorate lives lost to the disease and lifestyle of addiction. Admission is free.