Commissioner to host public meeting

Commissioner Vice President Ralph E. Patterson II (D) will host a public meeting on Monday Aug. 28, at 7:30 p.m. at Gleneagles Community Center on 4900 Kirkcaldy Court in Waldorf. The topic is “What is charter government? Is it right for Charles County?”


  

DARRYL KINSEY JR.