The Newburg Volunteer Rescue Squad and Fire Department will host a car show in memory of Christopher Wright on Sunday, Sept. 25, from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Entrance fee for show cars is $25 per car. Spectators have free entry. Trophies will be available for Fire Chief's Choice, EMS Chief's Choice and others. For more information, contact Ronnie Wright at 301-638-1899.
Charles public schools announce orientation events
Charles County Public Schools will be hosting orientation events for students at schools across the county. A schedule of locations and events is available for all parents at the Charles County Public Schools website at ccboe.com.
Free COVID testing for summer school students
Charles County Public Schools are offering free COVID-19 testing for Summer School and Summer Boost staff and students provided by 20/20 GeneSystems.
Students and staff who want to participate must register a new account with 20/20GeneSystems or update their 20/20GeneSystems account to participate and receive their results.
Testing is held between 8 a.m. and noon Monday through Thursday and various institutions. For more information, visit the Charles County Board of Education website.
Board vacancies announced
The Charles County Ethics Commission is looking for one member of the American Bar Association for a four-year term.
The board maintains forms generated by the code of ethics, provides advisory opinions to persons subject to the code, and investigate, process and make determinations on complaints filed alleging violations of the code.
Members currently meet monthly at 7 p.m. at the county government building.
Also, the Charles County Board of License Commissioners, otherwise known as the liquor board, is looking for one representative from District 1 and one representative from District 4 to help review and approve the issuance and renewal of liquor licenses in the county.
Members also adjudicate violations and issue penalties to violators.
The board meets on the second Thursday of each month at 10 a.m. Members serve four-year terms.