Firefighters host car show

The Newburg Volunteer Rescue Squad and Fire Department will host a car show in memory of Christopher Wright on Sunday, Sept. 25, from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Entrance fee for show cars is $25 per car. Spectators have free entry. Trophies will be available for Fire Chief's Choice, EMS Chief's Choice and others. For more information, contact Ronnie Wright at 301-638-1899.

DARRYL KINSEY JR.