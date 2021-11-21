Compensation commission seeks comment
Charles County Compensation Commission is now accepting public comments regarding compensation of the county commissioners elected for the upcoming 2022-2026 term.
Residents that would like to comment can send their remarks by email to Melody Weschler at WeschleM@CharlesCountyMD.gov or by mail to the Charles County Compensation Commission, Attn: Melody Weschler, 200 Baltimore St., La Plata, MD, 20646.
Residents who speak in person can do so on Nov. 30 at the county government Building (200 Baltimore St. in La Plata) from 6 to 8 p.m. Each speaker will receive 3 minutes to testify.
Winter edition recreation guide available now
The Charles County Department of Recreation, Parks and Tourism winter edition of the GUIDE is now available. The guide contains information on parks, community events, sports leagues and other events within the county for everyone from toddlers to seniors.
To find out more information on programs, residents can visit the Charles County Parks and Recreation Facebook page or visit www.CharlesCountyParks.com. Residents can also call 301-932-3470.
BRSC to host market day
The BRSC Community Outreach Center is hosting Holiday Market Vendor Days on Nov. 26, Dec. 3 and Dec. 10 from 11:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m. Local vendors from across the county will be on hand including Angel 5 Gifts and Avon, Martha’s Inspiration and more.
The center is located on 3059 Marshall Hall Road, Bryan’s Road, 20616. If you would like to be a vendor, contact Gloria Jolly at 301-509-6637.
Indian Head to host walk-up vaccine clinics
Charles County Department of Health will host COVID-19 testing and vaccination clinics on Mondays in November from 9:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Vaccinations are currently available to all those 18 and up. Preregistration is not required, but is available through the Charles County Health Department. For more information, call 301-609-6717.
Redistricting and liquor board need new members
Charles County government is seeking applicants for three citizen members to join the county’s redistricting board. Citizens that are selected will have the opportunity to establish boundaries of the county’s four commissioner districts. The board will set and conduct public hearings in each of the four districts once preliminary boundaries have been drawn.
Also, the Charles County Board of License Commissioners, otherwise known as the liquor board, is looking for one representative from District 4 to help review and approve the issuance and renewal of liquor licenses in the county.
Members also adjudicate violations and issue penalties to violators. The board meets on the second Thursday of each month at 10:00am. Members serve four-year terms.
For more information about these and other board openings, visit charlescountymd.gov/government/vacancies-2.
DARRYL KINSEY JR.