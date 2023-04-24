School safety forum scheduled

There will be a forum about school safety issues in Charles public schools on Saturday, April 29, from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. in the auditorium at St. Charles High School in Waldorf. Sponsored by Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Nu Zeta Omega Chapter, in partnership with Ivy & Pearls of Southern Maryland Community Charities.


DARRYL KINSEY JR.