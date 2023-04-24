School safety forum scheduled
There will be a forum about school safety issues in Charles public schools on Saturday, April 29, from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. in the auditorium at St. Charles High School in Waldorf. Sponsored by Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Nu Zeta Omega Chapter, in partnership with Ivy & Pearls of Southern Maryland Community Charities.
For more information or to register to attend, go to https://linktr.ee/nuzetaomega.
Charter board nominees sought
Charles County commissioners are seeking applicants for a newly established charter board to draft a proposed document for county governance that will be voted on by residents next year. The county is seeking two citizens from each district and one at-large member to be apart of the board that will meet at least once a month starting in June.
Anyone who would like to apply is asked to fill out an application by May 2 at www.CharlesCountyMD.gov/government/boards-commissions-1009. For more information, contact Christina Elkins at 240-776-6709 or ElkinsC@CharlesCountyMD.gov.
Council seeks comment on workforce innovation plan
The Tri-County Council for Southern Maryland is soliciting comments for the revised Workforce Innovation and Opportunity Act Local Integrated Plan. Comments must be in no later than May 1. For more information, visit https://tccsmd.org/ or call the agency at 301-274-1922. The plan is available for viewing at https://tccsmd-my.sharepoint.com/:w:/g/personal/afabricante_tccsmd_org/EW0oPmLIp6NMul7AvIh_kvgB7nPdANc-MzsF48T9YW0zQg?rtime=BtTpsGUw20g/.
School system seeks feed back on school calendar
Charles County Public Schools is seeking input from residents on the 2024-2025 school year calendar.
The Charles County Board of Education has released three draft options for the new school calendar and a survey for parents at www.ccboe.com/parents/2024-2025-school-calendar-survey. Residents are asked to complete the survey by Monday, May 1.
Calendar options include potential changes to the first day of school, built in three or four day weekends, and other potential changes to the calendar.School calendars are typically approved two years in advance. The board of education will meet on May 9 to review survey feedback and take action on calendar proposals during their June meeting.
Farm tire disposal scheduled
Charles County government is hosting a a free special event sponsored by the Maryland Department of the Environment to help farmers get rid of used farm tires.
Charles County farmers can drop off their used tires between 7:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. From May 1 to May 5 at the Charles County Landfill at 12305 Billingsley Road in Waldorf.
Proof that tires are coming from a Charles County farm will be required, but there is no limit to the amount of tires or the number of trips. Farmers can use their farm bureau member id, the event postcard or their agricultural land assessment tax form schedule as proof. All tire types will be accepted, tracks will not be accepted.
For more information, visit www.charlescountymd.gov/services/environmental-resources/scrap-tire-day.
'Dialogue' with commissioners scheduled
Commissioner Ralph E. Patterson II (D) and Commissioner Thomasina “Sina” Coates (D) will take part in a commissioner conversation on May 18, 2023 at 6 p.m. at Fieldside Community Center, 11850 St. Linus Drive in Waldorf.
The theme of the meeting is to provide for a community dialogue between commissioners and community members.
If you would like to submit a question, visit the community meetings tab on the Charles County Government website by May 5. A livestream option will be announced at a later date.
BioBlitz scheduled at Mallows Bay
Mallows Bay-Potomac River National Marine Sanctuary will host a “BioBlitz” event on April 29 from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Mallows Bay Park, 1440 Wilson Landing Road in Nanjemoy. This free event invites residents to observe wild plants, fungi and animals that make up the environment. Participants will also be challenged to make as many species observations as possible to help scientists collect data on biodiversity in Mallows Bay.
For more information or to sign up, visit sanctuaries.noaa.gov/mallows-potomac.
Parents can complete a special education parent involvement survey
Parents and guardians of children who receive special education services in Maryland recently received a copy of the Maryland Special Education Parent Involvement Survey in the mail from the Maryland State Department of Education.
By completing the survey, parents and guardians can share how their children’s school can better partner with them.
The feedback helps guide efforts to improve special education and related services in school systems around Maryland, including Charles County Public Schools. The hard copy of the survey should be returned in the postage-paid envelope by May 19. The survey can also be completed online at www.mdparentsurvey.com.
Questions can be directed to Kenneth Hudock with MSDE at 410-767-7770 or Kenneth.Hudock@maryland.gov.
County accepting land preservation applications
The Department of Planning and Growth Management is accepting applications from Charles County landowners to participate in Maryland’s Agricultural Land Preservation Program and Rural Legacy Program. Completed applications must be filed with the department by 4:30 p.m. on Friday, May 12.
The Maryland Agricultural Land Preservation Foundation and the Rural Legacy Program are designed to preserve farm and forest lands and other valuable natural resources by purchasing conservation easements from willing landowners.
To learn more about these programs, visit www.CharlesCountyMD.gov/agriculture-and-land-preservation.
Interested applicants can contact Kathleen Seay at 301-645-0684 or e-mail SeayK@CharlesCountyMD.gov to obtain an application and receive assistance with completing the application.