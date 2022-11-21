The Charles County Board of Education is scheduled to meet on Monday, Nov. 28 from 8:30 to 10:30 a.m. for its annual legislative breakfast. The breakfast is a time for the school board and Charles County’s legislative delegation to share information, concerns and educational issues before the Maryland General Assembly convenes in January.
The board will meet at the Jesse L. Starkey Administration Building in La Plata. The meeting is open to the public. The tentative meeting agenda, which is subject to change, includes welcome remarks, a discussion on pre-K facility funding, the superintendent’s operations update and discussions/questions.
Broadband opportunity available for residents with long driveways
Charles County commissioners and the Rural Broadband TaskForce have announced the start of a new grant program for homeowners with long driveways.
The Long Driveway — Category 3 Grant Program assists in funding broadband connections for residents where the cost of installation due to the length of their driveway is a primary factor. The grant covers 90% of the construction drop, up to $15,000 to connect homes at the end of long, private driveways where a broadband network is available.
Residents who qualify for the Affordable Connectivity Program may be eligible for a Hardship Waiver for the remaining 10 percent of construction costs. Funding for the program is provided by the American Rescue Plan Act of 2021.
The Department of Recreation, Parks and Tourism winter edition of the GUIDE is now available at www.CharlesCountyParks.com. the GUIDE has information on area parks, community events, sports leagues, aquatic programs and more. For more information, visit www.CharlesCountyParks.com or call 301-932-3470.
NASA internship open for high schoolers
Charles County Public Schools announced the start of the enrollment period for internships with the National Aeronautics and Space Administration internship program.
The internship program allows for students to gain experience while working in NASA facilities for career pathways in science, engineering, financial information technology and business.
Phoenix International School of the Arts in Charles County announced in a recent press release that the school has begun the open enrollment process for the school’s inaugural class.
Parents have from now until Dec. 16 to apply for their sixth, seventh or eighth grader to attend the district’s first charter school during the 2023-2024 school year. Residents that are interested in having their student attend can go to the website pisota.org to apply.