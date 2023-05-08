Mothers Day Brunch scheduled
The Dream Queen Foundation is hosting a Mothers Day Brunch Fundraiser on May 14 from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Susannah's Watch B&B, 27075 S. Sandgates Road in Mechanicsville.
The nonprofit group is hosting a brunch to raise money for leadership and teen girl mentorships throughout the tri-county area and will feature a musical performance from D.C.-area band GrooveSpan Duo from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.
For more information and to purchase tickets, visit https://dreamqueenfoundation.org/event/mothers-day-country-time-brunch-southern-maryland-2023
‘Dialogue’ with commissioners scheduled
Commissioner Ralph E. Patterson II (D) and Commissioner Thomasina “Sina” Coates (D) will take part in a commissioner conversation on May 19 at 6 p.m. at Fieldside Community Center, 11850 St. Linus Drive in Waldorf.
The theme of the meeting is to provide for a community dialogue between commissioners and community members.
If you would like to submit a question, visit the community meetings tab on the Charles County government website by May 5. A livestream option will be announced at a later date.
Parents can complete a special education parent involvement survey
Parents and guardians of children who receive special education services in Maryland recently received a copy of the Maryland Special Education Parent Involvement Survey in the mail from the Maryland State Department of Education.
By completing the survey, parents and guardians can share how their children’s school can better partner with them.
The feedback helps guide efforts to improve special education and related services in school systems around Maryland, including Charles County Public Schools. The hard copy of the survey should be returned in the postage-paid envelope by May 19. The survey can also be completed online at www.mdparentsurvey.com.
Questions can be directed to Kenneth Hudock with MSDE at 410-767-7770 or Kenneth.Hudock@maryland.gov.
County accepting land preservation applications
The Charles County Department of Planning and Growth Management is accepting applications from Charles landowners to participate in Maryland’s Agricultural Land Preservation Program and Rural Legacy Program. Completed applications must be filed with the department by 4:30 p.m. on Friday, May 12.
The Maryland Agricultural Land Preservation Foundation and the Rural Legacy Program are designed to preserve farm and forest lands and other valuable natural resources by purchasing conservation easements from willing landowners.
To learn more about these programs, visit www.CharlesCountyMD.gov/agriculture-and-land-preservation.
Interested applicants can contact Kathleen Seay at 301-645-0684 or e-mail SeayK@CharlesCountyMD.gov to obtain an application and receive assistance with completing the application.
Substance abuse town hall scheduled
The Maryland Coalition of Families is hosting a town-hall on trends in teen substance use on Tuesday, May 23, from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. at the College of Southern Maryland Prince Frederick campus.
The event will feature resources on combatting substance use by teens, a question and answer period and words from Calvert County State's Attorney Robert Harvey (R), Charles County Sheriff Troy D. Berry (D) and others.
To register, call 410-535-FREE or visit tinyurl.com/bdevjp62.