Enrollment period open for charter school
Phoenix International School of the Arts in Charles County announced in a recent press release that the school has begun the open enrollment process for the school's inaugural class.
Parents have from now until Dec. 16 to apply for their sixth, seventh or eighth grader to attend the district's first charter school during the 2023-2024 school year. Residents that are interested in having their student attend should go to pisota.org/apply.
Career and technical education application opening soon
Charles County Public Schools announced that the application to enroll students for the Career & Technical Education will open on Oct. 24.
The school system plans to host two in-person program spotlights on Oct. 18 for at the Robert D. Stethem Educational Center for Sophomores and Oct. 19 at North Point High School for eighth graders. Both programs will run from 6 to 8 p.m.
Charles County Public Schools also has a virtual showcase of Career & Technical Education programs at www.ccboe.com/cte/index.php/cte-showcase.
Route 228 improvement work underway
The Maryland State Highway Administration announced the start of a $1.5 million safety and access improvement program at the intersection of Maryland Route 228 (Berry Road) and Western Parkway in Charles County.
Crews will work nightly from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m. Sunday nights through Friday mornings, and 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Mondays through Fridays as needed.
Work will include adding an additional turn lane on eastbound Route 228, sidewalk construction and other improvements.
Residents who have questions about the project can contact the Maryland Department of Transportation State Highway Administration District 5 office at 410-841-1000 or 1-800-331-5603.
Veterans can take a virtual coffee break every week
VConnections will hold free weekly virtual coffee breaks 9 to 11 a.m. Mondays and Wednesdays. Veterans and their family members are invited. Veteran camaraderie, resource, community awareness and legislative updates and more.
Go to https://us02web.zoom.us/j/83577178505?pwd=aTd5MzB6bGtHQmVYWkxwWmVCbE50UT09. The Meeting ID is 835 7717 8505 and the password is 257317 or to join by cellphone, call 301-715-8592. For personal appointments, email info@vconnections.org.
Chess tournament scheduled
Charles public school system will hold its annual fall chess tournament at Thomas Stone High School in Waldorf from 8:15 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 22.
All players grades K-12 are eligible to participate. Players should register at https://ccpsregistration.wufoo.com/forms/2022-ccps-fall-chess-tournament/ by Oct. 19. No walk-in registrants will be accepted.
Spectators will be welcomed at this year’s tournament. For more information email abriscoe@ccboe.com or kmodes@ccboe.com.
DARRYL KINSEY JR.
