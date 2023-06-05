Wilson receives lifetime achievement award
Del. C.T. Wilson (D-Charles) was the recipient of the Roberta Roper Lifetime Achievement Award, according to a release from the Maryland Crime Victims' Resource Center.
Wilson was honored for his work as an advocate for crime victim-survivors as a prosecutor and during his 12 years in the Maryland Legislature. In the 2023 assembly session, Wilson sponsored HB 1, which abolished statute of limitations on civil suits involving child sex abuse.
Wilson will receive the award at the group's annual victims' rights gala on Sept. 23. For more information, visit www.mdcrimevictims.org.
Juneteenth celebration set
The Charles County Juneteenth Foundation is holding their fourth annual Juneteenth Freedom Day Celebration on Saturday, June 17, from 1 to 6 p.m. at The Shops at Waldorf Center in Waldorf.
Activities include traditional African drumming, learning opportunities on the influence of Black Americans in Charles County, horseback riding and more.
For more information or to donate to the Juneteenth Foundation, email charlescountyjuneteetnh@gmail.com.
Summer camp registration available
Charles County Public Schools is offering free summer camps for all students enrolled in the school system for the 2023-2024 school year.
Camps include summer enrichment camps, CTE Exploration camps and more. To register, visit ccboe.com and click on Summer Camps under the quick links drop down menu.
Recovery Carnival scheduled
The Jude House is hosting its inaugural Recovery Carnival at 9400 Irving Road in Bel Alton from 2 to 8 p.m. on Sept. 9. The event will feature guest speakers, employer and resource vendors, alumni highlights and more.
The Jude House will also hold a Lantern Memoriam to commemorate lives lost to the disease and lifestyle of addiction. Admission is free, to register go to thejudehouse.org and click on events or register at www.eventbrite.com/e/615020070587.
Indian Head Family Movie Nights
The town of Indian Head is hosting three family movie nights on the Pavilion Lawn Backstage at the Indian Head Village Green on July 8.
Residents are encouraged to bring their blankets, lawn chairs and snacks to a showing of the 1994 animated film "The Lion King."
Additional movie dates are scheduled for Aug. 12 and a date in September to be determined. The town of Indian Head thanked residents Jonathan and Kimberly Steffen for planning the events
Charles County’s summer GUIDE available now
The summer edition of The GUIDE is available online at www.charlescountyparks.com/recreation/the-guide. The GUIDE features classes, sports programs and leagues, special events, swim lessons, guided kayak tours, historic sites and places to visit in Charles County, as well as opportunities to experience the outdoors. Read the GUIDE and see what programs interest you.
Connect with the county’s recreation department and find out more about county programs on the Facebook page www.facebook.com/CharlesCountyParksRecreation.