Mulch loading begins March 12
The Department of Public Works Environmental Resources Division will begin loading mulch for Residents on Saturday March 12 from 7:30 a.m. to noon at the Piney Church Road Mulch Facility. Commercial entities are prohibited.
The county will also have three locations for self-load mulching at the Breeze Farm Recycling Center in Cobb Island, the Pisgah Recycling Center in La Plata, and at the Piney Church Road Mulch Facility. For more information, call the Department of Public Works, Environmental Resources Division at 301-932-3599 or 301-870-2778.
Charles seeks judges for election
The Charles County Board of Elections is seeking applicants who are willing to serve as election judges for the 2022 election. Election judges are paid positions, and they are responsible for administering voting procedures in their precinct and ensuring a fair and accessible election for all eligible voters.
To be an election judge, you must be: a U.S. citizen, 16 years old or older, a registered voter in Maryland, physically and mentally able to work at least a 15-hour day, willing to work outside your home precinct, able to sit and/or stand for an extended period, and can speak, read and write English. Training is provided.
If interested, visit www.CharlesCountyMD.gov/government/board-of-elections or email Sharonda.munson@maryland.gov or call 301-396-8873.
Rehabilitation tax credit available
Businesses can now apply for the Commercial Real Property Improvement and Rehabilitation Tax Credit, which defers and phases in new real estate property taxes resulting from the increased property value due to property renovations.
Increased assessed value must be no less than $100,000 and no greater for $3,000,000. For more information and to apply, visit meetcharlescounty.com.
Recreation guide available
The Charles County Department of Recreation, Parks and Tourism spring edition of the GUIDE is now available. The guide contains information on parks, community events, sports leagues and other events within the county for everyone from toddlers to seniors.
To find out more information on programs, residents can visit the Charles County Parks and Recreation Facebook page or visit www.CharlesCountyParks.com. Residents can also call 301-932-3470.
Board vacancies announced
Charles County is looking for two members from each district and one at-large member for the Police Accountability Review Board.
The Police Accountability Review Board will hold meetings with heads of law enforcement agencies and the county government to improve matters of policing.
The board appoints civilian members to charging committees and trial boards, review complaints of police misconduct, and review outcomes of disciplinary matters considered by charging committees.
Also, the Charles County Board of License Commissioners, otherwise known as the liquor board, is looking for one representative from District 1 and one representative from District 4 to help review and approve the issuance and renewal of liquor licenses in the county.
Members also adjudicate violations and issue penalties to violators. The board meets on the second Thursday of each month at 10 a.m. Members serve four-year terms.
Finally, Charles County is looking for a citizen member for the Planning Commission. Members are involved in drafting and implementing comprehensive plans in the county, make recommendations on rezoning requests and approve subdivisions in the county. Meetings are held twice a month on Mondays at 6 p.m., and members serve four-year terms.
For more information, visit charlescountymd.gov/government/vacancies-2.