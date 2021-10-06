Telework grant program applications open
Charles County Economic Development Department has begun accepting applications for Online Sales and Telework Grants from now until Oct. 15. Charles County-based, for-profit businesses are eligible for up to $5,000 for expenses related to online sales and employee telework opportunities. For more information, visit www.MeetCharlesCounty.com/Charles-County-Online-Sales-Telework-Grant-Program.
Public can weigh in on legislative proposals at meeting
A public meeting on the Charles County commissioners’ fiscal 2022 legislative proposals will be held on Monday, Oct. 18, at 6 p.m., with Commissioner President Reuben B. Collins II (D). Join virtually at www.facebook.com/CharlesCounty. Submit questions and concerns in advance at the county website or in person at the Waldorf West Library at 10405 O’Donnell Place. Visit www.CharlesCountyMD.gov/government/charles-county-commissioners/community-meetings to determine if an in-person option is being offered.
Due to the COVID restrictions, there are approximately 30 seats available to those who wish to attend in-person. In-person attendees must be masked at all times. Once the seating limit is reached, all other guests will need to view the meeting virtually.
To view meeting agendas or to learn more about future meeting dates, visit www.CharlesCountyMD.gov/government/charles-county-commissioners/community-meetings.
For more information, contact the Citizen Response Office at CitizenResponse@CharlesCountyMD.gov or call 301-645-0550. Citizens with special needs may contact the Maryland Relay Service at 711, or Relay Service TDD: 866-269-9006.
Charles public schools announce vaccine clinics
Charles public school system has announced three vaccination clinics for required vaccinations. Vaccines for Tetanus, Diphtheria, Pertussis (Tdap) and meningitis (MCV). Vaccination clinics are run by the Department of Health and will be held on the following days:
• Oct. 11 from 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Westlake High School gymnasium (Tdap and MCV vaccinations only), register at www.marylandvax.org/appointment/en/reg/0056621329/
• Oct. 20 from 8:30 a.m. to 4:20 p.m. at the Charles County Department of Health, register at www.marylandvax.org/appointment/en/reg/8012806369/
• Oct. 29 from 9 a.m. to 4:50 p.m. at the Charles County Department of Health, register at www.marylandvax.org/appointment/en/reg/3951660702/.
Charles school system maintains a full list of required vaccinations and other information at www.ccboe.com.
Free drive-thru rabies clinic set for Oct. 13
The Charles County Animal Control and the Charles County Department of Health are sponsoring a free rabies clinic on Wednesday, Oct. 13, from 4:30 to 7 p.m. at the Department of Emergency Service, located at 10425 Audie Lane in La Plata. The Tri-County Animal Shelter in Hughesville will close at 2 p.m. for this event.
All attendees and pets must remain in their vehicles until directed otherwise. Dogs are required to be on a leash and cats and ferrets must be in a carrier. Protect the ones you love by ensuring your pets have the proper vaccinations. Maryland law requires all dogs, cats, and ferrets to be vaccinated for rabies.
For more information about the clinic, contact the Charles County Department of Emergency Services’ Division of Animal Control at 301-609-3425. Citizens with special needs may contact the Maryland Relay Service at 711, or Relay Service TDD: 800-735-2258.