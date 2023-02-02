Scholarship application open
Charles County Public Schools announced the opening of the Charles County Scholarship Fund application on Jan. 10.
The fund is offering more than 60 scholarships to high school seniors. Students who wish to apply should visit www.ccboe.com/departments/student-services/student-support/college-scholarshipsfinancial-aid/charles-county-scholarship-fund between now and March 1.
Applicants that list demonstrated financial need as criteria should include a student aid report form for the 2023-2024 Free Application for Federal Student Aid (FAFSA). Visit fafsa.gov for more information.
Force Protection Exercise planned at base
Naval District Washington announced that installations in the National Capital Region will hold their annual Exercise Citadel Shield-Solid Curtain Feb.6-Feb 17 2023. Naval Support Facility Indian Head and Naval Air Station Patuxent River will participate in the annual exercise designed to enhance the readiness of Navy security forces and improve collaboration among commands and agency partners.
Naval District Washington advises that there may be increased traffic around bases or delays in base access due to the exercise. Residents may also see or hear activity associated with the exercise.
For more information, contact Naval District Washington Public Affairs Office at 202-433-9714.
Water tower rehabilitation project in the works
The Charles County Department of Public Works is scheduled to rehabilitate the Pinefield Water Tower on 1300 Tower Place in Waldorf starting Monday, Feb. 6. The work is scheduled to last five months and not effect any disruptions to water service. However, properties close to the site may experience various levels of construction-related noise.
The project includes upgrades to metal components in the tower and interior and exterior painting. Work is expect to be conducted Mondays through Saturdays weather permitting.
For more information, call the Department of Public Works at 301-609-7400. Residents with special needs can call the Maryland Relay Service at 711 or Relay Service TDD:800-735-2258.
Maryland Day contest underway for students
The contest for Charles County Public Schools students to participate in the St. Mary’s City Maryland Day Celebration next March is underway.
Students are asked to write a 150- to 350-word essay about “What makes Charles County a great place to live?” Students who are interested should turn their essays into their fourth grade teacher by the Friday, Feb. 3, deadline.
Finalists will be selected by judges from the Charles County Public Schools Department of Instruction.
For more information, email social studies resource teacher Allen Hopkins at ghopkins@ccboe.com.
Broadband opportunity available for residents with long driveways
Charles County commissioners and the Rural Broadband TaskForce have announced the start of a new grant program for homeowners with long driveways.
The Long Driveway — Category 3 Grant Program assists in funding broadband connections for residents where the cost of installation due to the length of their driveway is a primary factor.
The grant covers 90% of the construction drop, up to $15,000 to connect homes at the end of long, private driveways where a broadband network is available.
Residents who qualify for the Affordable Connectivity Program may be eligible for a Hardship Waiver for the remaining 10% of construction costs. Funding for the program is provided by the American Rescue Plan Act of 2021.
For more information or to apply, visit www.charlescountymd.gov/our-county/rural-broadband/long-driveway-cat-3-grant-application.
Winter recreation guide available now
The Charles County Department of Recreation, Parks and Tourism winter edition of The GUIDE is now available at www.CharlesCountyParks.com.
The GUIDE has information on area parks, community events, sports leagues, aquatic programs and more.
For more information, visit www.CharlesCountyParks.com or call 301-932-3470.
NASA internship open for high schoolers
Charles County Public Schools announced the start of the enrollment period for internships with the National Aeronautics and Space Administration.
The internship program allows for students to gain experience while working in NASA facilities for career pathways in science, engineering, financial information technology and business. To apply, visit intern.nasa.gov.
DARRYL KINSEY JR.