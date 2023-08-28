Scrap tire Disposal

The Charles County Environmental Resources Division is holding a free scrap tire drop off day event on Saturdays, Sept. 23 and 30, from 7:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. at the Charles County Landfill at 12305 Billingsley Road in Waldorf. Participants may recycle up to 10 scrap tires. Track tires are excluded from either drop off day as are commercial vehicles and businesses. For more information, www.CharlesCountyMD.gov/scraptireday or call the Charles County Department of Public Works, Environmental Resources Division at 301-932-3599.


  

DARRYL KINSEY JR.