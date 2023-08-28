The Charles County Environmental Resources Division is holding a free scrap tire drop off day event on Saturdays, Sept. 23 and 30, from 7:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. at the Charles County Landfill at 12305 Billingsley Road in Waldorf. Participants may recycle up to 10 scrap tires. Track tires are excluded from either drop off day as are commercial vehicles and businesses. For more information, www.CharlesCountyMD.gov/scraptireday or call the Charles County Department of Public Works, Environmental Resources Division at 301-932-3599.
District 1 school board application extended
The Charles County Board of Education announced on Aug. 29 that applications for the vacant District 1 seat will now be accepted through 4 p.m. on Sept. 15. The board expects to complete interviews for the position in October.
Interested applicants should submit a one-page cover letter, one-page resume and a completed financial disclosure statement to Kessandra Stubblefield, executive assistant to the Board, at kstubblefield@ccboe.com, Charles County Public Schools, P.O. Box 2770, 5980 Radio Station Rd, La Plata, MD 20646.
For more information, visit the Charles public school system website at www.ccboe.com.
Newburg firefighters to host car show
The Newburg Volunteer Rescue Squad and Fire Department will host the Christopher J. Wright Memorial Car Show on Sunday, Sept. 24, at 9 a.m. at 12245 Rock Point Road in Newburg. The show will include door prizes, a 50/50 raffle, musical acts and more. Entry Fee for participants is $25. For more information, call Ronnie Wright at 240-320-3384.
Fall recreation guide available
The Charles County Department of Recreation, Parks and Tourism fall edition of “The Guide” is available now at www.CharlesCountyParks.com. The resource guide contains information on park locations, community events, sports leagues, after school programs and more.
The Charles County Environmental Resources Division is encouraging residents to sign up for the Adopt-A-Spot Program.
Adopt-A-Spot is a litter awareness campaign designed to get residents involved in the removal of litter and debris from public spaces like parks, trails and playgrounds. Residents, volunteer groups and businesses can participate at no cost and receive a sign recognition at their spot for cleaning at least three times a calendar year. Cleaning supplies and safety vests are also provided free of charge.
The Jude House is hosting its inaugural Recovery Carnival at 9400 Irving Road in Bel Alton from 2 to 8 p.m. on Sept. 9. The event will feature guest speakers, employer and resource vendors, alumni highlights and more.
The Jude House will also hold a Lantern Memoriam to commemorate lives lost to the disease and lifestyle of addiction. Admission is free.