Restaurant Relief grant applications
The Charles County Economic Development Department is accepting applications for a third COVID-19 Restaurant Relief Grant to help local restaurants whose operations have been affected by the COVID-29 crisis.
The department has received additional funding from the State of Maryland to provide grants to local restaurants, up to $12,000 each. The deadline to submit applications is 5 p.m. Friday, April 30.
All Charles County restaurants are eligible to apply; however, first-time applicants will have priority. Franchise operations are eligible if they are locally owned and operated.
All applicants must demonstrate a need for assistance on the application. Businesses that have already received a restaurant grant may apply again.
Grants may be used for the following: working capital, such as rent, payroll, and job training; purchase of equipment and services to expand outdoor dining, such as tents, heaters, warmers, and carts; infrastructure improvements, such as HVAC system upgrades; technology to support carry out and delivery; purchase of PPE and disposable food containers and utensils; and sanitization services.
“We know our restaurant operators are working hard to keep their businesses open and their employees employed,” Economic Development Director Darréll Brown said. “We want to make sure that every eligible business in Charles County has the opportunity to tap into this resource and get some help.”
A Grant Review Committee will review each application to determine the actual grant amount for each applicant, based on the application, supporting financial statements and available funds.
“Since the COVID crisis began, Charles County Government has administered over $5 million in grants to local businesses,” Economic Development Chief of Business Development Lucretia Freeman-Buster said. “We currently have roughly $600,000 available for restaurant grants.”
For more information about this grant program and to request an application, visit www.MeetCharlesCounty.com/charles-county-covid-19-restaurant-relief-grants/.
Solid Waste Management Plan Survey
The Charles County Department of Public Works, Environmental Resources Division is updating its 10-year Solid Waste Management Plan.
County residents are encouraged to participate in a brief, online survey to provide input on the county’s future trash and recycling services, and the best way to be notified of updates.
Resident responses will be used to draft the 2021-2031 Solid Waste Management Plan.
To participate, visit CharlesCountyMD.gov/SWMP. The online survey will be open to the public until Monday, April 26, and should take less than 15 minutes.
Agricultural Preservation Program
Charles County is accepting applications for the Maryland Agricultural Land Preservation Program. Complete applications must be filed with the department of planning and growth management by 4:30 p.m. Friday, May 28.
The Maryland Agricultural Land Preservation Foundation partners with county governments to purchase agricultural land preservation easements that forever restrict development on prime farmland and woodland. The Foundation’s statutory mission is to preserve productive farmland and woodland for continued production of food and fiber for the present and future citizens of the state.
For more information, visit www.MDA.Maryland.gov/malpf. For an application or to receive assistance, contact Beth Groth at 301-645-0684 or GrothB@CharlesCountyMD.gov.