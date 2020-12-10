Santa runz
It’s that time of the year when Santa Claus will be making his rounds this year with the Southern Maryland Region’s volunteer fire departments. Here is a schedule for appearances by Santa.

Charles County

Bel Alton

Dec. 18: Bel Alton Estates, Sodus Manor

La Plata

Dec. 11: Clarks Run, Wood Haven, Robin Road, Prince Charles Drive/Ellenwood, Lofton Hill

Dec. 12: Simms Landing Road, Chandlers Town, Shirley Boulevard, Ann Harbor Drive, Rose Hill, Valley Road

Dec. 18: Quailwood, Haldane Drive, Steeple Chase, Locust Grove.

Dec. 19: Town of LaPlata

Indian Head

Dec. 23: Through town

Potomac Heights

Dec. 21 Hunters Brooke subdivision, Knott’s subdivision, Strauss Avenue, South Poplar Lane, Hawthorne Road

Nanjemoy

Dec. 18: Liverpool Point Road, Riverside Road, Nanjemoy Country Store, Green Manor Drive, Sandy Point Road. Green Leek Hill Road, Port Tobacco Road, Jacksontown Road, Baptist Church Road, Bowie Road, Logging Lane, Chicamuxen Road, Deer Creek Court

Dec. 19: Beaver Dam Road, Ironsides Road, Mt. Hope Elementary School, Old Durham Church, Holly Springs Road, Maryland Point Road, Maryland Point Baptist Church

Benedict

Dec. 18: Maxwell Hall, Teagues Point

Dec. 19: Neighborhood off Route 231 from Eastern Hills to Benedict Bridge

Dec. 20: Town of Benedict, Seagull Beach, Cedar Beach

Dentsville

Dec. 11: Dan Bernice (Edonton), Filly Court, Paps Parkway, Amberleigh Lane, Sandy Bottom Court, Corinthian Court, Windjammer Court, Chambord Court, Rupert Drive, Cresent Run Street, Coatbridge Court, Wheatley Road, Padgett Drive, Dents Lane, Fischer’s Grant, Grosstown Road, Jockey Court, Manor Court

Dec. 16: Hudson Ridge, Applegrove, Tip Hill Drive, Springhill Court, Dubois (Hillmeade), Norwood Drive, Ryceville Road, North Ryceville Road

Tenth District

Dec. 20: Manor Lane, Ripley Park Drive, Sunderland Woods, Montaine Subdivision, Ripley Road, Smallwood Church Road, Smallwood Estates, Garden Estates, Graystone Estates, Rison Acres, Burch Road, Blossom Point Road, Chicamuxen Road Corridor, Melody Acres, Gunston Road, Bullitt Neck Road, Grinder Road, Annapolis Woods Road, Firetower Road, Marbury Estates, Marbury Run Road, Stuckey Lane, Stuckey Road, Bicknell Road, Richard Lawrence Drive, Pisgah-Marbury Road, Nelson Point Road, Holly Haven, Sweetman Road, Red Hill Estates, Pisgah Fire Station

Note: Waldorf will not be doing Santa runs this year. Several other Charles companies had not finalized their Santa run schedules at press time.

MARTY MADDEN

Twitter: @MartySoMdNews