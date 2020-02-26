Charles County Sheriff Troy D. Berry (D) announced that the Southern Maryland Criminal Justice Academy celebrated the graduation of 13 correctional officers — including three from Charles County — from the Corrections Entrance Level Training Program, Session 63, at a ceremony held Feb. 18 at St. Charles High School, according to a sheriff's office news release.
The program requires each correctional officer to complete a 10-week Basic Corrections Academy, which exceeds the state minimum for all correctional officers working in correctional facilities across Maryland.
“Correctional Officers are a vital part of law enforcement and work one of the toughest beats,” Berry said in the release. “They are responsible for the safety and security of all inmates, officers and support staff in the detention center. They serve as mentors and counselors, and they provide resources to help inmates get back on track upon their release. Their impact reaches far beyond the walls of the jail.”
During the graduation ceremony, SMCJA instructors presented awards to three graduates who excelled in several categories: Nicholas Dickerson of Calvert County received the Scholastic Achievement Award for earning a 98.99% GPA, the highest in the class. Dickerson also received the Physical Training Award, scoring 736 points out of 800, the highest in the class during PT tests administered at the beginning and end of the training program. Daniel Clark of Charles County earned the Steve Allen Leadership Award, named after one of the original founders of the SMCJA who died of cancer several years ago.
Charles County's three new correctional officers are Daniel Clark, Dalton Parrell and Dallas Savoy.