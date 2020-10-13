Humane Society of Charles County recently received a 2020 CARES Act Relief Funding for Community Outreach and Education to continue to provide quality Humane and Environmental Education Programs to the income restricted and socially isolated school children of Charles County in the amount of $9,538. Presentations are accompanied by an educator led craft with supplies provided through the grant.
Due to the coronavirus, many children and family members are now home all day and the connection to other living being has the power to help counteract feelings of depression and isolation, according to a release. School and friends may have been their only escape from less than favorable living situations.
There is also a significant link between animal abuse, domestic violence, and child abuse. Humane education programs are an invaluable resource to teach children tools like empathy and kindness and offer parents an opportunity to include humane education in their children’s lives. Teaching empathy and compassion for animals at an early age not only helps animals, but also lessens the likelihood that children will be cruel to other children.
Humane Society of Charles County Humane and Environmental Education Department has been serving the Charles County Community for over 20 years, providing Presentations to schools, daycares, adult special needs facilities, and various clubs.
Details to apply for presentations can be found at https://humanesocietycc.org/education-programs/.