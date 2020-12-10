George Clark awarded first outstanding TDM professional award
George Clark, transportation demand management specialist and NAS Patuxent River JLUS project manager for the Tri-County Council for Southern Maryland was given the outstanding Transportation Demand Management (TDM) professional award by the Association for Commuter Transportation (ACT) Chesapeake Chapter.
The outstanding TDM professional award, part of the 2020 ACT Chesapeake Chapter Awards, is new this year. This award is presented to a TDM professional that best demonstrates a commitment to promoting and advancing commuter transportation options in their region. Mr. Clark works with Commuter Connections, Commuter Choice Maryland and a plethora of regional organizations to help promote carpooling, vanpooling, telework, flexible work options, biking programs and other TDM actions to employers and employees.
For more information about TCCSMD and the ACT Chesapeake Chapter, visit www.TCCSMD.org and www.ACTWeb.org.
2021 Southern Maryland Reception cancelled
Gilbert "BJ" Bowling III, chairman of the Tri-County Council for Southern Maryland, announced to friends of the council in a letter Nov. 20 that the annual Southern Maryland Reception scheduled for Feb. 25, 2021 has been cancelled due to concerns over the coronavirus.
The United States Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the Maryland Department of Health strongly recommended canceling large gatherings and socially distancing in smaller gatherings to slow the spread of COVID-19. Bowling explained that the safety of attendees must come first and that the council is still dedicated as ever to serve as a forum for the discussion and resolution of issues surrounding Southern Maryland.
The council apologized for any inconvenience and said the gathering for the 25th annual reception is still scheduled for February 2022. For questions, contact via email at info@tccsmd.org.