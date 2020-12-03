Next household hazardous waste collection Dec. 5
The Charles County Department of Public Works is holding a hazardous waste collection on Saturday, Dec. 5, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the department building located at 10430 Audie Lane, La Plata.
The department is asking residents to be patient and remain in your vehicle until it is your turn to be served. Residents are asked to maintain 6 feet of social distancing while at the event and facial coverings are required when interacting face to face with staff.
Accepted items include pesticides, herbicides, fertilizer, gasoline, oil-based paint, cleaning supplies, pool chemicals, fluorescent lights, mercury thermometers and other poisons found in the home. Remember to mark any container that does not have a readable, original label.
Unacceptable materials are as follows: bio-medical waste (sharps, needles, anything with bodily fluids), latex paint, prescription drugs and ammunition. Used motor oil, anti-freeze, propane tanks and batteries are accepted on a regular basis at various collection sites. Latex paint is not considered hazardous waste and can be placed in your household trash as long as it is solidified. This can be accomplished by adding kitty litter, shredded paper, paint hardener, or sawdust to aid in drying it out.
For more information, call the department of public works at 301-932-3599 or 301-870-2778, or the landfill and recycling information line at 301-932-5656. Citizens with special needs may contact the Maryland Relay Service at 711, or Relay Service TDD: 800-735-2258.
Planning dept. now limits walk-ins to Thursdays only
Beginning Nov. 30, the department of planning and growth management reduced its in-person customer walk-ins to Thursdays only to protect the public and employees, due to a significant increase of COVID-19 positivity rates locally and regionally. All other business days will require an in-person appointment that must be scheduled the previous day by 3 p.m. or earlier.
The department remains open Monday through Friday for telephone and web-based services. For more information or to make an appointment, please call 301-645-0692 or visit: www.CharlesCountyMD.gov/pgmappointment.
The department encourages the use of online services. Online submissions, project tracking, and payments are available through the citizen self service portal. Visit the website at www.CharlesCountyMD.gov/government/planning-and-growth-management and click on the top news tile on the left, labeled “Citizen Self Service Portal.”
Commissioners announce December public meeting
The county commissioners invite the public to attend the December virtual public meeting as scheduled for Dec. 11. Commissioner Gilbert “BJ” Bowling III (D) will host “mental health in Charles County during the holidays and COVID-19,” from 6 to 7:30 p.m. The meeting can be viewed at www.facebook.com/CharlesCounty.
Guests attending the meeting will include community partners from the county department of environmental services, county health department, department of community services and others. To view meeting agendas or to learn more about future meeting dates, visit www.CharlesCountyMD.gov/government/charles-county-commissioners/community-meetings.
Residents asked to participate in rail trail extension feasibility study
The department of planning and growth management is working with consultant Toole Design to develop a feasibility study to analyze potential alignments for a shared-use trail to connect the Indian Head Rail Trail in White Plains with the Three Notch Trail south of Hughesville. Residents are encouraged to attend the virtual public meeting on Dec. 17 to learn more. Toole Design has developed an online survey and web map where residents can share their ideas and suggestions.
The virtual public meeting will be held on Thursday, Dec. 17, starting at 6 p.m.
Registration is required. To register, visit https://tinyurl.com/y3dnp7mr. The public meeting will be available on Zoom.
To access the online survey and the Indian Head Rail Trail webmap, visit https://tinyurl.com/y3n4mx8s. The online survey and web map will be open to the public until Friday, Jan. 8, 2021.