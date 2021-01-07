Plastic straws and stirrers banned in restaurants beginning Jan. 1
Non-compostable plastic straws and stirrers are banned in county restaurants beginning Jan. 1, according to Dr. Dianna Abney, county health officer and bill number 2018-07.
Abney said the particular bill was introduced with the goal of preserving and protecting the environment, protecting human health and the quality of living and to promote recycling in the county. The official prohibition began on July 1 of this year, however enforcement action will begin on Jan. 1, 2021.
The ban includes restaurants that are drive-in, drive-thru, fast food, fast food carryout and delivery and standard. The prohibition does not include pre-packaged drinks that have a plastic straw affixed during the packaging process.
Abney said that if the health department finds a business out of compliance, a warning will be written and a correctional period will last for 30 days. If the business does not comply with the correctional period, it will be fined for non-compliance up to $150 for each incident that occurs.
Social media and email reminders have been sent out by the county regarding the legislation.
Commissioner Collins appointed to Maryland Association of Counties board of directors
Commissioner President Reuben B. Collins II (D) has been appointed to serve on the board of directors for the Maryland Association of Counties for the 2021 calendar year, according to a press release.
The board of directors took office at the MACo annual meeting held virtually on Dec. 18. Gov. Larry Hogan (R) offered the 2021 MACo board of directors well wishes as part of the virtual event and spoke optimistically about the year ahead. Caroline County Commissioner Wilbur Levengood was elected president for 2021.
The board of directors comprises 16 county elected officials, selected by membership to serve the interests of the association, oversee its management and strategic direction and develop relationship with other parties with whom counties regularly interact. The board also works collaboratively with the legislative committee, which sets policy positions for the association and directs its legislative advocacy priorities.
The Maryland Association of Counties is a non-profit and non-partisan organization that serves Maryland county governments by articulating their needs and ideas to the Maryland General Assembly.
Virtual public hearings for disparity study scheduled for local businesses' participation
In collaboration with the economic development department, the Charles County Government has contracted Griffin & Strong, P.C. to conduct a comprehensive disparity study to evaluate and make recommendations for procurement policies and practices. The study will also independently assess Minority Business Enterprise businesses' equitable participation. Minority Business Enterprises' input is appreciated.
Griffin and Strong, P.C. has added two additional virtual public hearings to gather needed input for the study's accuracy. The recommendations could result in policy changes related to county procurement. These online sessions will be an opportunity for all local businesses to speak about their experiences in doing business with the county.
The online sessions will allow the community to ask questions, learn about the study process, and discuss how they can participate. The meetings will be held on Jan. 26 from 6 p.m.— 7 p.m., and Jan. 27 from noon — 1 p.m. Advanced registration is free and recommended but not required to participate.