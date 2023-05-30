Charles County parents interested in signing up their students for summer school can do so starting May 30.
The school system made the announcement in a press release on May 25.
Charles County Public Schools is waiving costs for summer school classes this year and providing transportation for the 18-day summer session that runs from July 5 to Aug. 3, Mondays through Thursdays.
Fridays in summer school are used for students to complete coursework at their homes.
Graduation ceremonies for summer school will take place on Aug. 4.
During summer school students will have the opportunity to make up two courses or take one original credit course.
The summer session provides make up opportunities for math, science, language arts and social studies in middle school and a variety of high school classes including algebra I and II, biology, chemistry and other courses.
High school make-up courses will be taught at Thomas Stone High School and St. Charles High School depending on which high school the student attends during the year, while all middle school make-p classes will be taught at Mattawoman Middle School.
Students must attend all class sessions and pass all assigned work to receive credit.
For students looking to graduate early or finish up graduation requirements, the school system is offering a variety of original credit courses that will be taught virtually through Zoom.
Courses in include English III and IV, personal financial literacy, geometry and other courses.