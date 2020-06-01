You are the owner of this article.
Commissioner hosting virtual town hall Thursday

Charles County Commissioner Amanda M. Stewart (D), District 3, will host a Facebook Live with Charles County Public School's Superintendent of Schools Kimberly Hill and Charles County Board of Education Chair Virginia R. McGraw. Tune in on Thursday, June 4, at 5 p.m. at www.facebook.com/CharlesCounty. Submit questions for the event at StewartA@CharlesCountyMD.gov by Tuesday, June 2 at noon.

