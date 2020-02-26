The Charles County Department of Public Works is issuing a precautionary boil water advisory for residents along Balsam Road Red Bay Run and Soapberry Court in Bel Alton due to critical water pipe maintenance work which will require the water delivery system to be down roughly from 9 to 10 a.m. on Thursday, Feb. 27, according to a DPW news release.
Because of the potential contamination of the drinking water due to the low pressure in the distribution system, DPW recommends that customers served by this water system boil the water used for cooking and drinking purposes following the maintenance procedure.
Residents are advised to bring the water to a rolling boil for at least one minute which is sufficient to ensure the water is safe to use for cooking and drinking. Boiled or bottled water should be used for drinking, making ice, brushing teeth, making drinks and food preparation, until further notice.
The advisory is expected to be in effect less than 48 hours. The advisory will remain in effect until testing justifies lifting the advisory, at which time residents will be notified.
The water is safe to use for bathing and washing without boiling.
If you experience water discoloration, when turning the water back on inside your home, DPW suggests running the water from the lowest faucet in the house until the water becomes clear. It is also recommended that residents run their washing machine once without a load of clothes, as well as discard the first batch of ice cubes made after the water comes back on, if they have an automatic ice machine in their refrigerator.
For more information, residents should call the Charles County Department of Public Works at 301-609-7400, the Charles County Health Department at 301-609-6751 or the Maryland Department of Environment at 410-537-3706.