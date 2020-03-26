Dennison joins hospital board

The University of Maryland Charles Regional Medical Center announced recently that Tom Dennison has been appointed to the hospital’s board of directors.
Dennison, 43, is managing director of government and public affairs for Southern Maryland Electric Cooperative, and works with federal, state and local elected officials, staff and regulatory authorities on behalf of the cooperative. He is also the primary spokesman and community liaison on all matters relating to rates, construction and operations of SMECO. He is a member of the Maryland Task Force on Rural Internet, Broadband, and Cellular Service, and he is chairman of the board for the Maryland Broadband Cooperative.
“We are delighted to have Tom join our board,” Wayne Barnes, board chairman, said in the press release. “Tom is highly regarded and has deep roots in our community, which will serve our board well.”
Noel Cervino, president and CEO of Charles Regional, added in the release, ”Tom has excellent relationships with elected and business leaders throughout Maryland, and he will bring unique insight and perspective to our board of directors.”
“UM CRMC has been a pillar of our Southern Maryland community for more than 80 years. It has a rich history in providing life-saving care and economic development for generations of families,” Dennison said in the release. “It is my honor to serve on this board to do whatever I can to ensure our hospital continues to thrive and serve future generations.”
Dennison is a board and executive board member of the Maryland Chamber of Commerce. He also is past chairman of the state chamber’s legislative committee, serves on the Board of the Southern Maryland Navy Alliance, and is past president of the Charlotte Hall Rotary Club.
He is a graduate of Indiana University of Pennsylvania; the National Rural Electric Cooperative Association Management Internship Program at the University of Wisconsin, Madison, and Leadership Maryland Class of 2012.
Dennison lives in La Plata with his wife, Brandy, and two daughters.
Members of the Charles Regional board of directors serve three-year terms, and are eligible to serve two additional terms.