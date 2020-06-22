Farmer's market program picked up local agriculture group

Waldorf, MD (20601)

Today

Sunshine this morning. Increasing clouds with thunderstorms developing this afternoon. High 88F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80%..

Tonight

Partly to mostly cloudy skies with scattered thunderstorms during the evening. Low 68F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50%.