Farmer's market program picked up local agriculture group

The Southern Maryland Agricultural Development Commission, a division of the Tri-County Council for Southern Maryland, is announce recently that it has partnered with the Maryland Agricultural and Resource-Based Industry Development Corporation to acquire the Maryland Market Money program, previously run by the now disbanded Maryland Farmers Market Association.
Maryland Market Money is a statewide food incentive program that provides a dollar-for-dollar match for purchases made using federal nutrition benefits at select farmers' markets. Each market dollar works to help food-insecure Marylanders access wholesome foods, boosts farmers’ sales at the markets, and strengthens the farmers market community, according to a SMADC press release.
SMADC has partnered with MARBIDCO to reinstate and also hopefully expand the reach of the MMM program, according to the release.
If an eligible customer comes into a farmer’s market with $5 in SNAP benefits, they could receive an additional $5 in Maryland Market Money as a match to use for more purchases at the market. This allows them to buy more fresh produce and eligible farm products. Therefore, not only does the participating customer benefit from the $10 in food product purchases, the farmers benefit from the increase in extra product sales.
The following federal nutrition benefits can be matched with the Maryland Market Money program at participating farmers' markets:
• Farmers Market Nutrition Program for Seniors and WIC.
• eWIC (Women, Infant, and Children Fruit & Vegetable Benefit Program).
• SNAP/EBT (Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program).
The match does differ slightly among the benefits programs; the SNAP benefit match is limited to $5 per customer per market day, as is eWIC benefit. However, there is an unlimited dollar-for-dollar match for the FMNP benefit coupons.
In 2019, the MMM program served 21,873 Marylanders in 7,291 food-insecure households and spent $455,128 in federal nutrition benefits and MMM matching dollars with 416 agricultural producers at 36 farmer’s markets across the state.
“The Maryland Market Money program is a great fit for our organization and aligns directly with SMADC’s mission to support farms and the future of agriculture in Southern Maryland and beyond,” SMADC Director Shelby Watson-Hampton said in the press release.