The Combined Federal Campaign of the National Capital Area, the annual charitable giving program for federal employees and retirees in the Washington Metropolitan Area, announced its 2019 campaign results. More than $34.12 million was raised for thousands of participating local, national, and international charities, and over 69,500 volunteer hours were pledged — surpassing the campaign’s goals.
The top five agencies donating through the 2019 campaign were:
• Department of Defense employees gave approximately $6.4 million.
• Department of Health and Human Services employees gave approximately $3.8 million.
• Department of Commerce employees gave approximately $2.4 million.
• Department of Homeland Security employees gave approximately $2 million.
• Central Intelligence Agency employees gave approximately $1.8 million.
PTP presents ‘You’re a Good Man Charlie Brown’
Port Tobacco Players will present the family-friendly musical, “You’re a Good Man Charlie Brown” beginning Friday, March 13, and running Fridays through Sundays until April 5. Charles Schulz’s beloved comic, “Peanuts” comes to life in this classic, family-friendly musical, according to a Port Tobacco Players news release. The whole gang is here: bossy Lucy is hopelessly in love with piano prodigy Schroeder, who doesn’t give her the time of day; perfectionist Sally is still mocking blanket-toting Linus; Snoopy is in the doghouse; and “blockhead” himself, Charlie Brown, is in rare form. Brief vignettes span the months from Valentine’s Day to Beethoven Day, from wild optimism to utter despair.
The 3 p.m. matinee on March 28 will be a “sensory friendly performance,” held in partnership with Charles County Parks and Recreation. This will include brighter house lights, a reduction in strobe lighting and surprising noises, designated quiet areas in the theater and the ability for patrons to talk or move around during the performance. A guide to the performance will be provided as well.
Mattawoman Creek holds first fun run
Mattawoman Creek Art Center will hold its first “Art in the Park 5K Fun Run” in Smallwood State Park, 2750 Sweden Point Road in Marbury, from 10 a.m. to noon on Saturday, May 16th. T alternate rain date is May 23. Walk or run through the beautiful natural surroundings of the park situated on the Mattawoman Creek.
Runners and walkers of all ages are welcome. The majority of the course will be on paved surfaces and may include a long foot bridge crossing over wetlands. Strollers are allowed but must follow the runners. No pets are allowed. Awards and refreshments will follow at the conclusion of the race. Winners will receive medals and/or trophies, gift cards and certificates. There will be seven different age group categories and 42 custom race medals.
Proceeds from the 5K registration and any gift shop purchases benefit the Mattawoman Creek Art Center, a 501c3 non-profit organization. Lunch items including hamburgers, hot dogs, ice cream, chips and soda, will be available for purchase from the Smallwood State Park concession stand and can be enjoyed in their picnic area. Registration before April 18 guarantees a souvenir T-shirt and $5 savings. The adult entry fee is $25 before April 18 and the age 10 and younger fee is $15 before April 18. The entry fee includes entrance to the park and art center, souvenir T-shirt if registered on or before April 18, water stations and snacks. There are no refunds for this race.
Registration can be done at the art center, online at www.mattawomanart.org by calling the art center at 301-743-5159 or by emailing mattawomanart@aol.com. Same day registration is also available from 8 to 9:45 a.m. on May 16 at the art center.