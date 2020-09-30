Cieplak Dental Excellence of La Plata recently announced that practice administrator Sharon Garner has achieved the distinction of Master in the American Association of Dental Office Management. The Mastership achievement recognizes outstanding professional and educational achievements in dental practice administration and is awarded to those who have completed rigorous requirements set forth by the AADOM. The Mastership distinction is the second level in AADOM’s designation program, and 2020 marks the first class of MAADOM’s.
“Sharon put in a lot of time and effort toward this goal,” Cieplak Dental Excellence owner Patrick Cieplak said in a news release. “I am so proud of her accomplishment. The practice benefits from Sharon’s extensive knowledge in leadership, dental insurance management, marketing and patient relations. She is a life-long learner and our patients benefit every day from her knowledge.”
Garner has been with the practice for 10 years and currently resides in La Plata.
The convocation and induction ceremony was held virtually on Sept. 18.