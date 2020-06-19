Indian Head engineer gets top award

Naval Surface Warfare Center Indian Head Explosive Ordnance Disposal Technology Division's senior interior ballistics engineer, Edward Tersine, received the Dr. Delores M. Etter Award for Top Scientists and Engineers for 2019, according to a Navy press release.
Established in 2006, the award is named after the former assistant secretary of the Navy for research, development and acquisition, and recognizes Navy civilian and military personnel for exceptional science and engineering achievements. Since 2010, NSWC IHEODTD scientists and engineers have earned 13 of the awards, according to the press release.
Tersine was recognized for providing critical insight as the Navy Gun Propulsion subject matter expert in representing Navy interests in the Extended Range Cannon Artillery II program. In 2019, Tersine was assigned by NSWC IHEODTD Technical Director Ashley Johnson to serve as the Navy Gun Propulsion SME for the Experimental Ordnance Review Panel at NSWC Dahlgren Division. This assignment was the culmination of Tersine's approximately 10 years of work in the development of gun propellant systems and recognized expertise in interior ballistics modeling. As a result of his involvement, critical closed bomb testing was coordinated and conducted in a matter of weeks to ensure the joint Army-Navy testing could occur safely and on schedule.
Tersine also serves as a Navy representative and Gun Propulsion and Propellant SME to the Propulsion Technology Exchange. The PTE is a joint Army-Navy organization with the goal of promoting improved collaboration.
"The accomplishment cited here is but one example of the critical, high priority interior ballistics work that Mr. Tersine has lead," NSWC IHEODTD Commanding Officer Capt. Scott Kraft said it the release. "Development of advanced gun propellants has a direct impact on the warfighter by increasing capabilities — particularly range — in both new and existing systems and is well aligned with the National Defense Strategy requirement of building a more lethal force."