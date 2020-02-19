The council of the Town of La Plata invites the community to help recognize the achievement of becoming Maryland’s first official Bird City at a reception from 6 to 7 p.m. on Feb. 24 at the La Plata Town Hall, at 305 Queen Anne St. in La Plata.
Following the reception, the town council will thank its community partners Southern Maryland Audubon Society and Port Tobacco River Conservancy, who worked diligently to provide guidance and support during the application process.
Through the Keep La Plata Beautiful program, in collaboration with partners and the future support of the Conservancy for Charles County, the efforts of Bird City Maryland will continue to help build a sustainable community for a healthier environment for residents, businesses and visitors.
“We are very excited to have the designation of being Maryland’s very first Bird City! One of the great benefits of being a Bird City is that it brings people together, builds community spirit, and makes our community a nicer place to live,” La Plata Mayor Jeannine James said in a news release.
Women veterans to hold first coffee talk
The Women Veterans Committee of the Charles County Commission for Veteran Affairs is hosting its first “Coffee and Conversations with Your Women Veterans Affairs Commissioners” from 9 to 10:30 a.m. on Saturday, March 14, at Starbucks, at 6675 Crain Highway in La Plata. Starbucks will provide coffee to the attendees of this free event. For more information, call 240-398-6879.
State superintendent search underway
The Maryland State Board of Education is seeking public input as it begins the search for the next state superintendent of schools, according to a press release. Working with search firm Hazard, Young, Attea & Associates, the board has scheduled a series of public forums to help identify the characteristics necessary to help lead the state’s education system. The forums, facilitated by a member of HYA, will be held at five locations throughout the state. A set of southern region meeting is tonight, Wednesday, Feb. 19, at Westlake High School, 3300 Middletown Road in Waldorf. The meetings are at 4 p.m. and 7 p.m.
In addition, an online survey has been posted to collect information. The public can access the survey at ecrasurvey.com/msdesupt2020. Responses are due by March 4th.
Registration open for ‘backyard’ online class
Registration is now open for the spring 2020 session of “The Woods in Your Backyard” online course from the University of Maryland Extension.
This self-paced, non-credit course runs 10 weeks from March 23 to June 2. The course will help landowners convert lawn to natural areas and enhance stewardship of existing natural areas. The course provides strategies to landowners of small parcels of land (1-10 acres) that improve the stewardship of their property for personal enjoyment and environmental quality. It uses a hands-on learning approach to help participants develop and implement a plan for their property.
Activities include how to map habitat areas, understand basic ecological principles about woodland and wildlife, choose and implement a few habitat management projects, and how to set a timetable and record progress. Online discussion groups will allow participants to interact with others taking the course. A certificate of completion is awarded when all assignments are completed. The course is $95 per person, which includes the 108-page “Woods in Your Backyard” guide, workbook and a tree identification guide.
The course is limited to 25 participants. Registration closes March 23 or when filled. Registration is through Eventbrite; visit wyib-online-s8.eventbrite.com.
For more information, visit extension.umd.edu/woodland/woods-your-backyard/online-course, or contact course coordinator Andrew Kling, University of Maryland, akling1@umd.edu, 301-432-2767, extension 307.
State House dome is now livestreamed
The Maryland Department of General Services has a new feature on its website: a livestream video of the Maryland State House dome. The service shows the U.S. and Maryland flags flying in real time atop the dome, allowing anyone to check that days flag status.
“Maryland has the most historic state house in the country, and the ability to livestream video of its most prominent architecture, the dome, brings Maryland into the 21st century,” DGS Secretary Ellington Churchill Jr. said in a press release. “Through technology, we allow both Marylanders and visitors to see the dome and the status of U.S. and Maryland flags from anywhere in the world, whether in Westminster, Maryland, Westminster, California, or Westminster, England.”
General Services’ Capitol Police is responsible for raising and lowering the flags on the State House dome. Flags may be ordered at half-staff by either the president or the governor. In 2019, General Services lowered and raised the U.S. and/or Maryland flags on 14 separate occasions.
In 2018, the department improved the illumination of the State House dome. The LED lighting package provides greater and brighter light spread across the dome, with a fixture capacity of approximately 30,000 lumens. The improved system allows the dome to be seen from more vantages around the Annapolis area.
The State House dome was fashioned by shipwrights using rot-resistant cypress logs and no metal nails. Instead, it is held together by wooden pegs reinforced by iron straps forged by an Annapolis ironmonger, according to the DGS. The exterior was completed in 1788 and the interior was completed in 1797, making this iconic Maryland symbol over 232 years old. Maryland State Archives records note the lightning rod at the top of the dome was constructed and grounded to Benjamin Franklin’s specifications. The flag system is incorporated into the lightning rod with a system of ropes and pulleys.
The public may access the live-stream images of the State House dome and flags by going to dgs.maryland.gov/Pages/Flag_videojs.html.
Native trees, shrubs available for public spaces
The Maryland Department of Natural Resources aims to expand tree cover on public lands across the state, offering affordable and attractive trees for planting on community lands and open space through its Tree-Mendous Maryland program, according to a DNR press release.
Offerings through Tree-Mendous are high-quality, native shrubs and trees, which are grown and provided by American Native Plants in Baltimore County. Church, civic, community and school groups, homeowners associations, local governments, nonprofits and others are eligible to purchase plantings from the program, as long as the shrubs and trees are planted on community and public land with prior approval from the landowner.
“Now is the time to prepare for spring planting,” acting Maryland State Forester Kenneth Jolly said in the release.
Since starting Tree-Mendous Maryland in 1989, the Maryland Forest Service has assisted more than 3,000 groups and organizations with plantings. Tens of thousands of shrubs and trees have been planted in communities, parks, schools, squares and towns across the state. Trees beautify the landscape, clean and filter air and water, and provide essential habitat for wildlife.
For more information, go to dnr.maryland.gov/forests/Pages/treemendous/default.aspx.