Charles commissioners are now accepting legislative proposals from county residents.
The board of commissioners set the deadline for submitting proposals as Aug. 13, ahead of the commissioners 2021 state legislative package, according to a release from county government.
The proposals must pertain to reforming a state or local law, and must be in written form, mailed to the Office of the County Attorney at 200 Baltimore St. in La Plata.
The written proposals will be presented to the commissioners during a Sept. 15 hearing. Additionally, they will be posted on the commissioners' BoardDocs website for public viewing.
Individuals who submit proposals are asked to attend the Sept. 15 hearing to articulate their point. Furthermore, they may be asked to answer questions on their proposals.
Post-hearing, all proposals will be grouped together, and examined by the commissioners during a Sept. 29 work session.
After review, the commissioners will decide on which will be included in the 2021 state legislative package to be sent to the Charles County delegation in October
For more information, contact the office of the county attorney at 301-645-0555.