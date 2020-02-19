Wednesday, Feb. 19
The Western Charles Democratic Club will hold its meeting at 6:30 p.m. at Sartiks Restaurant, 7670 Hawthorne Road in La Plata. The speaker will be District 3 Commissioner Amanda Stewart. The meal is $15 per person. To make a dinner reservation, call Ron Bush at 301-934-8311 or Edward Holland at 301-848-3476, hollandnmd@aol.com.
The Indian Head Planning Commission will meet at 5:30 p.m. in The Village Green Pavilion, at 100 Walter Thomas Road in Indian Head.
Thursday, Feb. 20
The National Active and Retired Federal Employees Waldorf-La Plata Chapter will receive a briefing from Charles County Public Schools Superintendent Kimberly Hill, Board of Education chairwoman Virginia McGraw and vice chairwoman Latina Wilson at 1 p.m. at the Waldorf West Branch Library, Room A, at 10405 O’Donnell Place in Waldorf.
For more information on the meeting, call 301-848-3476 or email hollandnmd@aol.com.
Monday, Feb. 24
The La Plata Town Council will hold a business meeting at 7 p.m. at the La Plata Town Hall, at 305 Queen Anne St. in La Plata.
Wednesday, Feb. 26
The Indian Head Town Council will hold a work session at 3:30 p.m. in the Town Hall, at 4195 Indian Head Highway in Indian Head.
Monday, March 9
The La Plata Town Council will hold a work session at 6 p.m. at La Plata Town Hall, at 305 Queen Anne St. in La Plata.
Monday, March 16
The La Plata Town Council will hold a work session at 6 p.m. at La Plata Town Hall, at 305 Queen Anne St. in La Plata.
Wednesday, March 18
The Indian Head Planning Commission will meet at 5:30 p.m. in The Village Green Pavilion, at 100 Walter Thomas Road in Indian Head.
Monday, March 23
The La Plata Town Council will hold a business meeting at 7 p.m. at the La Plata Town Hall, at 305 Queen Anne St. in La Plata.
Wednesday, March 25
The Indian Head Town Council will hold a work session at 3:30 p.m. in the Town Hall, at 4195 Indian Head Highway in Indian Head.