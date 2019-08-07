Monday, Aug. 12
The La Plata Town Council will hold a work session at 6 p.m. at La Plata Town Hall, 305 Queen Anne St., in La Plata.
The Charles County Department of Planning and Growth Management will hold a public meeting on the proposed expansion of the Zekiah Watershed Rural Legacy Area at 6 p.m. in the Charles County Government Building, at 200 Baltimore St. in La Plata.
The 4th and 5th Democratic Club will meet at 6 p.m. at Ledo’s at the Rivah at 12364 Neale Sound Drive on Cobb Island. The guest speaker will be Commissioner Gilbert “B.J.” Bowling. The cost of dinner is $18. Visitors and new members are welcome, but must make a reservation. Reservations can be made by email at 4thand5thdemocraticclub@gmail.com or by calling Beverlie Ludy at 301-259-4482.
Tuesday, Aug. 13
The Republican Women of Charles County will meet at the Greene Turtle Sports Bar and Grille, at 6 St. Mary’s Ave., Suite 104, in La Plata. Dinner begins at 5:30 p.m. and the meeting begins at 6:30 p.m. The guest speaker will be the chairman of the Maryland Young Republicans.
Monday, Aug. 19
The La Plata Town Council will hold a work session at 6 p.m. at La Plata Town Hall, 305 Queen Anne St. in La Plata.
The Charles County Planning Commission will meet at 6 p.m. in the Charles County Government Building, at 200 Baltimore St. in La Plata.
Wednesday, Aug. 21
The Western Charles Democratic Club will hold its meeting at Sartiks Restaurant, at 7670 Hawthorne Road in La Plata at 6:30 p.m. The guest speaker will be House Majority Leader Steny Hoyer (D-Md., 5th). The meal is $15 per person. To make a reservation call Jewell Bragunier at 240-464-3474 or Edward Holland at 301-848-3476 or email hollandnmd@aol.com.
Monday, Aug. 25
The La Plata Town Council will meet at 7 p.m. at La Plata Town Hall, 305 Queen Anne St. in La Plata.
Wednesday, Aug. 28
Indian Head Town Council work session will be held at 3:30 p.m. at the Indian Head Town Hall, at 4195 Indian Head Highway in Indian Head.
The Greater Accokeek Civic Association will hold a special meeting about the Royal Farms #220 Project at 7:30 p.m. at the Accokeek VFD, at 16111 Livingston Road in Accokeek. A panel consisting of Royal Farms representatives, State Highway Administration, Maryland-National Capital Park and Planning Commission, Prince George’s County Department of Public Works and Transportation and Prince George’s Police Department will provide information to the community.
Tuesday, Sept. 3
Indian Head Town Council meeting will be held at 7:30 p.m. at The Village Green Pavilion, at 100 Walter Thomas Road in Indian Head.
Monday, Sept. 9
The La Plata Town Council will hold a work session at 6 p.m. at La Plata Town Hall, 305 Queen Anne St. in La Plata.
The Charles County Planning Commission will meet at 6 p.m. in the Charles County Government Building, at 200 Baltimore St. in La Plata.
Monday, Sept. 16
The La Plata Town Council will hold a work session at 6 p.m. at La Plata Town Hall, 305 Queen Anne St. in La Plata.
Monday, Sept. 23
The La Plata Town Council will meet at 7 p.m. at La Plata Town Hall, 305 Queen Anne St. in La Plata.
The Charles County Planning Commission will meet at 6 p.m. in the Charles County Government Building, at 200 Baltimore St. in La Plata.
Wednesday, Sept. 25
Indian Head Town Council work session will be held at 3:30 p.m. at the Indian Head Town Hall, at 4195 Indian Head Highway in Indian Head.