Monday, July 22
The La Plata Town Council will meet at 7 p.m. at La Plata Town Hall, 305 Queen Anne St. in La Plata.
The Black Caucus of Charles County and The African American Democratic Club will have a meeting at Waldorf West Branch Library meeting room B from 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. For more information, call Bobby Hogue at 301-751-0155.
Wednesday, July 24
Indian Head Town Council work session is 3:30 p.m. at the Indian Head Town Hall, at 4195 Indian Head Highway.
Saturday, July 27
Charles County Commissioners’ President Reubin B. Collins II (D) and Del. Debra Davis (D) will host a community conversation from 10 a.m. to noon at the Waldorf West Branch Library, at 10405 O’Donnell Place in Waldorf. Topics include criminal justice reform, criminal record expungement, pretrial services, establishing special courts to serve special populations and military veterans.
Monday, Aug. 5
Indian Head Town Council meeting will be held at 7:30 p.m. at The Village Green Pavilion, at 100 Walter Thomas Road.
The Charles County Planning Commission will meet at 6 p.m. in the Charles County Government Building, at 200 Baltimore St. in La Plata.
Monday, August 12
The La Plata Town Council will hold a work session at 6 p.m. at La Plata Town Hall, 305 Queen Anne St., La Plata.
The Charles County Department of Planning and Growth Management will hold a public meeting on the proposed expansion of the Zekiah Watershed Rural Legacy Area at 6 p.m. in the Charles County Government Building, at 200 Baltimore St. in La Plata.
Monday, August 19
The La Plata Town Council will hold a work session at 6 p.m. at La Plata Town Hall, 305 Queen Anne St. in La Plata.
The Charles County Planning Commission will meet at 6 p.m. in the Charles County Government Building, at 200 Baltimore St. in La Plata.
Wednesday, August 21
The Western Charles Democratic Club will hold its meeting at Sartiks Restaurant, at 7670 Hawthorne Road in La Plata at 6:30 p.m. The guest speaker will be U.S. Congress House Majority Leader Steny Hoyer (D-Md., 5th). The meal is $15 per person. To make a reservation call Jewell Bragunier at 240-464-3474 or Edward Holland at 301-848-3476 or email hollandnmd@aol.com.
Monday, August 25
The La Plata Town Council will meet at 7 p.m. at La Plata Town Hall, 305 Queen Anne St. in La Plata.
Wednesday, August 28
Indian Head Town Council work session will be held at 3:30 p.m. at the Indian Head Town Hall, at 4195 Indian Head Highway in Indian Head.
Tuesday, September 3
Indian Head Town Council meeting will be held at 7:30 p.m. at The Village Green Pavilion, at 100 Walter Thomas Road in Indian Head.
Monday, September 9
The La Plata Town Council will hold a work session at 6 p.m. at La Plata Town Hall, 305 Queen Anne St. in La Plata.
The Charles County Planning Commission will meet at 6 p.m. in the Charles County Government Building, at 200 Baltimore St. in La Plata.
Monday, September 16
The La Plata Town Council will hold a work session at 6 p.m. at La Plata Town Hall, 305 Queen Anne St. in La Plata.
Monday, September 23
The La Plata Town Council will meet at 7 p.m. at La Plata Town Hall, 305 Queen Anne St. in La Plata.
The Charles County Planning Commission will meet at 6 p.m. in the Charles County Government Building, at 200 Baltimore St. in La Plata.
Wednesday, September 25
Indian Head Town Council work session will be held at 3:30 p.m. at the Indian Head Town Hall, at 4195 Indian Head Highway in Indian Head.