The Southern Maryland Agricultural Development Commission, in partnership with Equine Studies at the University of Maryland and Maryland Horse Industry Board, is hosting the Southern Maryland Horse Summit on Sunday, March 8, at the DoubleTree by Hilton Annapolis.
The one-day event is designed to inform and inspire horse owners, riders and equine businesses from around the region, according to a news release. The summit offers three simultaneous seminar tracks with topics that are broadly applicable to all riding disciplines, from beginner to advanced youth and adult riders, as well as to barn owners, equine-related businesses and horse enthusiasts.
The summit will kick off with ‘opening remarks’ by Steuart Pittman, Anne Arundel County executive. An accomplished horse trainer and equine industry advocate, Pittman is well known as the founder of the “Retired Racehorse Project,” an award-winning national nonprofit that transitions off-the-track racehorses to new owners and useful careers.
The summit keynote presenter will be Lynn Symansky, one of the top Three-Day Event riders in the world, with nearly 30 years of competitive equestrian experience, including representing the United States on seven teams at the international level. In addition to her competition career, Lynn has extensive teaching experience and is a graduate “A” from Pony Club.
Other event highlights include Montie Eagle, well known clinician and teacher of both traditional and western dressage, plus presentations on weight loss strategies, understanding the what’s and why’s of feed, farm stewardship practices, managing disease outbreak, saddle and bit fitting, shopping for a horse, contract and liability issues and more.
Tickets are available now, with Early Bird Admission until Feb. 14, at $35 per person. After that date, general admission will increase to $45 per person. Student/youth admission is offered at $30 per person. Tickets include light breakfast and catered lunch. For speaker bios and topics, vendors and agenda, visit somd-horse-summit.eventbrite.com or the News and Events page at www.smadc.com.
Free tax prep services now until April
Vita will be providing certified volunteers to perform free on-site tax preparation assistance for individuals ages 18 and older from now through April at the Waldorf West Branch Library, at 10405 O’Donnell Place in Waldorf, on Wednesdays and Saturdays and the Potomac Branch Library, at 3225 Ruth B. Swann Drive in Indian Head, every Tuesday starting in February. To check availability or to schedule an appointment, call Waldorf West at 301-645-1395 or Potomac at 301-375-7375.
Historic St. Mary’s City to host symposium
With construction underway on the new Maryland Dove in St. Michaels, Historic St. Mary’s City and the Chesapeake Bay Maritime Museum have planned a symposium on building the new Maryland Dove. Scheduled for 10:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday, March 14, the event will be held inside St. Mary’s Hall, located on the campus of St. Mary’s College of Maryland, at 47458 Trinity Church Road in St. Mary’s City.
During the symposium, staff members from both HSMC and CBMM will explore the history of the original Ark and Dove, and the partnership involved during the research, design and construction plan for the new build. The day’s events will include a morning talk and afternoon panel discussion with the current Maryland Dove open for visitors directly after, until 4 p.m. This symposium is a companion piece to one held in St. Michaels in September 2019, with the latest information and updates on the build included.
The cost of the symposium is $15. Coffee and snacks will be provided in the morning. There will be a lunch break in the middle of the day with food available for purchase from Salty Heifers Rolling Cafe.
Seating is limited and registration is required.
For more information or to register, call 240-895-4990 Tuesday through Friday, between 10 a.m. and 5 p.m., or email Info@DigsHistory.org.
Built in a shipyard near Cambridge in 1978, Maryland Dove is owned by the state of Maryland and operated and maintained by the Historic St. Mary’s City Commission.
From now through 2021, CBMM’s working shipyard is constructing the ship’s successor in full public view. To learn more about Maryland Dove and CBMM’s efforts to build the new vessel, visit marylanddove.org.